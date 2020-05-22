Sign in to dine in: Alchemy reopens

coronavirus,

Launceston eatery Alchemy has reopened its doors for diners, taking maximum coronavirus safety precautions for staff and patrons. The bar and restaurant has set up two separate dining areas for a 10-person occupancy limit for both. As well as sanitising stations set up across the premises, diners must sign-in when they arrive. Eating-in is by booking only for lunch and dinner, with the business’ takeaway operation still running, according to Norton Hospitality manager Margaret Burt. “We basically took the Australian standards and converted the Tasmanian small business template to implement within our business,” she said. “We customised it into a base-plan for all our businesses and Alchemy added what they needed to customise it for their premises.” Alchemy publican Samuel Stewart said having a booking system made it advantageous for being able to monitor traffic. “Now you can lock in bookings and you know who’s coming into the venue as well,” he said. Between the multiple sessions, staff will have a 20 minute interval to thoroughly clean dining areas prior to new patrons entering to dine. Mr Stewart said it was important staff ensure social distancing is adhered to by diners. “It’s going to be really strange but it will be really good to get some faces back in here and providing service,” he said. “Something we’ll have to keep an eye on is people getting complacent and feel like they can pop over to another table and chat to their friends. “A lot of people coming out to dine want the opportunity to do so I think they will respect the social distancing and we’ll be here to police it anyway and keep on top of everyone.” Launceston Chamber of Commerce executive officer Neil Grose said having high profile restaurants such as Alchemy reopen was a sign of confidence for consumers. “People coming in know they’re going to be safe, they can have a great experience,” he said. “It’s also good for business that they can actually start to turn a dollar in and start to frame up how they can recover out of this.” Small Business and Minister Sarah Courtney said “the COVID safety plans make sure they’re ticking the boxes they need to, exploring the areas that are important to their sector, and ultimately being able to keep their patrons and staff safe.” “These businesses are going to be the core of our recovery going forward,” she said.

