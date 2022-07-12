Signal Alliance Technology Holding; One Year Later

Signal Alliance Technology Holding – SATH, is a Nigeria-based technology holding company with African spread. It operates in cloud services, technology, consulting and early-stage tech startups investment.

Signal Alliance Technology Holding logo

The company which started twenty-five years ago as Signal Alliance, transited into a holding company – Signal Alliance Technology Holding – in 2021, with subsidiaries set up to better meet the technology needs of businesses.

To celebrate its transition into a Holding Company one year later, Signal Alliance Technology Holding, held a formal press briefing event, in Lagos, Nigeria.

The leading Technology Holding company; SATH, has birth three subsidiaries:

1. Cloudsa; an indigenous cloud solution company:

Cloudsa leverages on Microsoft tools to design, manage and optimise today’s evolving technology environments to enable organisations increase productivity in the digital age.

Cloudsa logo

It offers solutions such as Azure Cloud Services, Dynamics 365, M365, Change Management, Cloud Lifestyle, amongst other technology support.

Interestingly, within the period under review, Cloudsa has achieved Microsoft Cloud Solution Provider, CSP-Tier 1; Microsoft License Solutions Partner; Microsoft Consulting Services; Microsoft FastTrack Partner and Microsoft Authorised Education Partner.

2. Signal Alliance Consulting; an enterprise technology consulting company covering areas as consulting, digital transformation, technology service delivery and adoption.

Signal Alliance Consulting logo

Signal Alliance Consulting’s focus areas include but not limited to assisting organisations build modern workplace; cloud and data analytics; custom and business application; network and infrastructure; cybersecurity, and managed/outsourcing services.

From the session with the team it is obvious that Signal Alliance Consulting (SA Consulting) has a future growth trajectory on technology and tech-enabled businesses, taking advantage of opportunities in the diversifying Nigeria’s economy to drive sustainable growth of business within the country and beyond.

3. SASWare; an early stage technology investment company:

Sasware logo

For over a decade, SASWare has been providing seed funding to eary-stage startups and assisting them to scale in order to meet demand and the speed at which innovation in the tech industry keeps springing up.

SASWare VC has invested in more than 10 tech startups across fintech, agritech, healthtech, retail, etc., thereby stimulating a lot of tech revolutions in Nigeria and Africa as a whole.

The speciality of SASWare VC is not only in discovering new tech solutions, but also help support these ideas through funding, expertise support and consulting to nurture those ideas to fruition.

Collins Onuegbu, the Signal Alliance Technology Holding Chairman, GMD, GMs and other top management staff

Speaking at the event to celebrate the holding company and its subsidiaries, Mr. Collins Onuegbu, the Chairman of SATH, said ‘‘After 25 years as a Limited company, and now one year of transitioning into a Holding company, we feel like a start-up again. It is very important for investors and the media to start focusing on Enterprise technology companies.

The general managers of the different subsidiaries who were in attendance, acknowledged the importance of technology in every aspect of the economy and how they have positioned their subsidiaries for the future that Technology holds.

Also speaking, Mrs Busola Komolafe, the General Manager of Cloudsa pointed out services they offer that SMEs can leverage on and the importance of migrating to the cloud.

She said that Cloudsa as cloud-go company is prepared to assist organisation transition from on-premise to cloud services.

Chucks Nwafor, the General Manager of SASWare also pointed out its growing portfolio of tech start-ups and early stage companies in Health tech and Fin tech, the subsidiary has supported and these tech start-ups are still thriving.

Kenneth Ufomba reinstated that the subsidiary he manages; Signal Alliance Consulting, is equipped to provide value and technology support to different sectors of the economy, especially enterprise solutions hat will arise in the future. In her comment, Mrs Adanma Onuegbu, the Group Executive Director; says she looks forward to a future positively driven by Technology.

