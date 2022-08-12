SignalPlus Announces the Closing of Series-A Round Led by HashKey Capital

SINGAPORE, Aug. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — SignalPlus Ltd. (www.signalplus.com), a leading enterprise technology company looking to democratize options trading for digital and crypto assets, announced today the closing of its Series A fundraising round led by HashKey Capital.

A strong mix of crypto institutional and native investors participated in the Series A and Seed rounds, including HashKey Capital (Series A lead), GBV Capital (Seed round lead), Stratified Capital (advisor), Incuba Alpha, Chiron Partners, Paradigm Co, SNZ Holding, and Baboon.VC, with over $12M raised in aggregate. The Company is looking to develop an enterprise-level solution to bridge the immense infrastructure gap that currently exists in both CeFI and DeFI option platforms.

The crypto options space has been severely underdeveloped versus the impressive growth in listed linear derivatives, with subpar liquidity and volume over-concentration in a mere handful of platforms. The Company is looking to fix this shortcoming with a technology stack that centers around a Wall-Street caliber options trading dashboard, with a full suite of modular and powerful toolkits wrapped around a user-centric interface. Furthermore, the platform’s open API services will allow for user subscriptions into an advanced suite of functions including automated option market making, dynamic delta hedging, and structured products pricing.

SignalPlus’s Series A lead investor, DC, CEO of HashKey Capital, “SignalPlus is developing an institutional, one-stop technology platform that will address a large number of pain points in the burgeoning crypto options space. The Team boasts an exceptional background of cross-industry talent from investment banks, technology leaders, and venture builders. Furthermore, the Company’s flagship platform promises an impressive mix of crypto product market fit, Wall Street caliber risk controls, and a user-centric interface that is reflective of their domain expertise. We are highly excited by SignalPlus’s growth trajectory and look forward to benchmarking their product as the gold standard for crypto options.”

SignalPlus’s Seed round lead investor, Leslie, Co-founder of GBV Capital, “I have known the core team for many years and am very impressed with their knowledge of derivatives combined with their dedication to building infrastructure for the volatility product. We expect this market to continue to grow and for SignalPlus to be at the forefront of this market.”

“They have a first-rate team of Wall-Street professionals and technology veterans with the potential to make a transformative difference and lasting contribution to the crypto industry. We are confident of and assured by their conviction in the crypto options space, and the long-term promise of institutional adoption and investor participation,” said Katrina WANG, Founding Partner of Stratified Capital.

Media Contact:

Corri Wang

+852 53967796

[email protected]

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/signalplus-announces-the-closing-of-series-a-round-led-by-hashkey-capital-301604613.html

SOURCE SignalPlus Ltd.