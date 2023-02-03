Signals, formerly ChatFunnels, Announces RevTech Summit and Keynote

Signals to host 6th annual RevTech Summit, a free online summit for marketing and sales executives to learn about the innovative tools and technologies available in 2023.

SILICON SLOPES, Utah, Feb. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — Signals, the leading conversational marketing platform, today announced keynote speaker Sangram Vajre, CEO of GTM Partners, and Dave Elkington, founder of InsideSales.com and Signals, for the RevTech Summit. The Summit is highly accessible and is to be hosted as a free and virtual summit.

RevTech Summit is a virtual event for marketing and sales executives to come together on February 15th, 2023. The Summit will feature over 30 leaders in B2B tech and marketing, discussing solutions for our current economic downturn. Attendees can expect a day of inspiring presentations from executives providing necessary solutions and strategies for our current economic climate.

Sangram Vajre, keynote, is the Co-Founder and CEO of GTM partners. Additionally, he is the Co-Founder of Terminus, ranked among Deloitte’s fastest-growing companies. Sangram the author of multiple books, including ‘Move: The 4-question Go-to-Market Framework,’ which was named a Wall Street Journal and USA Today bestseller. He hosts ‘Move: A Go-To-Market podcast’ and leads the Peak Community group for CMO’s and emerging CMO’s. Sangram has led multiple companies from zero to one million in revenue in under one year and has a proven record of accomplishment. Additionally, Sangram is a proud father and husband.

Sangram will be joined in the keynote presentation by Dave Elkington. Dave is highly active in the business community and an entrepreneur with 20 years of success. He founded InsideSales.com, and is also a founder and a board member of Silicon Slopes. Additionally, Dave serves as a member of Utah Tech University’s board of trustees. Additionally, he teaches entrepreneurship at and sits on the computer science and CVLC advisory boards at BYU. He is an active investor, advisor, and board member of several other technology and healthcare start-ups. Dave has authored articles in Harvard Business Review, MIT, Kellogg School of Management and Forbes and appeared on TV networks such as CNBC, Nasdaq, Bloomberg, BBC, and MSN.

The current economic situation has presented unique challenges to businesses of all sizes. Companies are turning increasingly to SaaS solutions to manage their operations, analyze data, and revolutionize their marketing and sales. The RevTech Summit is a perfect opportunity for business leaders to learn from the best and brightest in the industry, and to network with other executives from around the world. With dozens of sessions and interactive live sessions tailored to B2B industries, attendees will have access to targeted advice, strategies, and insights to help them navigate their businesses through the current economic landscape.

Additional speakers at the summit include:

Billy Bateman, Co-Founder of Signals

Jon Russo, CMO of B2B Fusion

Mark Kilens, CMO of Airmeet

Will Allred, Founder and CEO of Lavender

Tracy Kraft, VP of Revenue Marketing at DemandBase

Shannon Gregg PhD., President of Cloud Adoption Solutions

Jonathan Bland, Co-Founder of OmniLab Consulting

David Dulany, Founder and CEO of Tenbound

Shiv Narayanan, #1 Bestselling Author and Founder of HowToSaaS

Avishai Sharon, Founder and CEO of TrenDemon

Kyle Freitas, Co-Founder and COO of The Operations Company

Danny Read, Director of Sales at Metadata

Jeremie Audran, VP of Global Marketing Ops at Broadcom

RevTech Summit is the premier event for marketing and sales executives in the digital age, helping businesses stay ahead of their competition. Signals is excited to provide this unique opportunity for marketing and sales executives at the Summit. Register for the RevTech Summit here! http://bit.ly/3joLG72

