Signia Rolls Out Local Market Promotion to Support Launch of New Integrated Xperience Hearing Aids Designed to Optimize Hearing in Noisy Environments

With only 7 in 10 hearing aid wearers currently satisfied with their hearing capabilities in group conversations, Signia’s Integrated Xperience (IX) hearing aid platform is a much-needed solution that enhances the conversational experience for hearing aid users in dynamic group conversations in settings like restaurants that are typically noisy.[1]

ISELIN, N.J., Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Supporting the recent launch of its Integrated Xperience (IX) platform, hearing aid innovator Signia has announced the roll out of its “Brilliant Conversations: Good Food, Better Connections” local market promotion program designed to help its hearing care professional (HCP) partners effectively introduce and demonstrate the benefits of the groundbreaking new platform to patients in their local market area.

The program combines a limited time, after purchase $100 restaurant gift card and a specially designed launch kit – comprised of physical and digital marketing assets – that empowers HCPs across the country to create a powerful grassroots local marketing program to introduce the new Signia Integrated Xperience platform to consumers in their area. HCPs also can host in-clinic events to demonstrate how the new technology meets the greatest unmet need for people with hearing loss — group conversations.

The Signia Integrated Xperience platform made its debut last month in Signia’s all-new Pure Charge&Go IX, the company’s most flexible receiver-in-the-canal hearing aid, and Silk Charge&Go IX, the world’s first rechargeable, instant-fit, completely-in-the-canal hearing aid.

“We are committed to promoting better hearing health for everyone affected by hearing loss, and we understand that noisy restaurant environments have long posed a particularly difficult challenge to those living with hearing loss,” said Mike O’Neil, President of Signia U.S. “Together with our HCP partners, we are going to improve the lives of countless consumers with hearing loss who have, until now, shied away from busy restaurants.”

From now through the end of February 2024, consumers who visit a qualifying HCP to be fitted with a Level 7 Signia Pure Charge&Go IX or Signia Silk Charge&Go IX hearing aid will be eligible to obtain a $100 restaurant gift card 30 days after purchase.

“There’s no better way for consumers to experience the true-to-life hearing benefits of the Integrated Xperience platform than in the real-world environment they were designed and engineered to perform in — a restaurant,” O’Neil continued.

For more information about how to qualify for the Brilliant Conversations: Good Food, Better Connections program, reach out to your local Signia sales representative or click here. For a demo video on how Integrated Xperience works, click here . For the press kit, click here.

About Signia

Signia is one of the world’s leading hearing aid brands. We aim to enhance human performance through iconic innovations and consumer-friendly designs that shape the hearing health market. Since its launch in 2016, Signia has regularly brought innovative, industry-leading solutions to the market and is a pioneer in rechargeable hearing technology.

In addition to highly innovative hearing aids, Signia also delivers tools and apps to increase customer interaction and engagement at all levels of hearing aid management. Signia, and its hearing care professionals, enable hearing aid wearers not just to correct hearing loss but to gain an edge — to Be Brilliant.

