Silver Lake Auto & Tire Centers Recognized as National Shop of the Year

OCONOMOWOC, Wis., April 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Silver Lake Auto & Tire Centers, a leading complete auto repair provider in Waukesha County, is celebrating a major achievement. The family-owned, five-location company has been named Shop of the Year by the Automotive Training Institute (ATI), a prominent automotive consulting company with over 1600 members.

“This award is a true testament to our entire team’s dedication,” says Dan Garlock, CEO of Silver Lake Auto. “Our core values are built on trust, growth, and creating exceptional experiences. Winning this national award validates our commitment to these values and shows we’re delivering on our promise to be better.”

Silver Lake Auto’s relentless determination to elevate the automotive industry is evident in several key areas:

Investing in People: They prioritize continuous learning for their team members, ensuring they stay current with the latest technologies and best practices.

Exceptional Customer Service: Silver Lake Auto understands that time is a person's most precious commodity and offers modern-day solutions to protect it, including complimentary loaner vehicles, online scheduling, text communication, and comprehensive digital vehicle inspections.

Maintaining the Highest Standards: Exceeding expectations is the standard at Silver Lake Auto and is reflected in the 2400+ glowing Google Reviews, averaging a 4.7-star rating across all locations.

With a 50-year legacy of exceptional service, Silver Lake Auto views the Shop of the Year accolade as both a significant milestone and a launching pad. They remain committed to upholding their values and delivering an unparalleled automotive experience for both employees and customers for years to come.

About Silver Lake Auto & Tire Centers

Owned by brothers Dan and Darren Garlock, Silver Lake Auto & Tire Centers has five top-of-the-line auto repair locations (Oconomowoc, Hartland, Brookfield, New Berlin, and Muskego) and offers 24/7 roadside assistance. Its team of ASE-certified technicians tackle any repair, from routine maintenance to complex issues, on all makes and models, including Electric Vehicles (EVs) and Imports. For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit www.silverlakeauto.com .

