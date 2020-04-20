Silverstone would ‘absolutely’ hold TWO Grands Prix in front of no fans to help kick start F1 season

Silverstone, home of the British Grand Prix, is willing to host two successive races to help kickstart the F1 calendar.

Nine races have already been called off and with the British GP due to be on July 19, more could follow should the coronavirus crisis continue.

However, track boss Stuart Pringle says that discussions are in place between circuits, F1, its 10 teams and the FIA about squeezing in races during the second half of the year, and meets behind closed doors are under consideration.

F1 RACES POSTPONED SO FAR Australia (cancelled) Bahrain (postponed) Vietnam (postponed) China (postponed) Holland (postponed) Spain (postponed) Monaco (cancelled) Canada (postponed) Azerbaijan (postponed)

‘We have been asked could we hold a race or two and could they be behind closed doors,’ Pringle told the Guardian.

‘The answer is absolutely, we are open to looking into anything and everything.

‘I have complete confidence in our ability to put on these events. We have a lot of experience, a lot of knowledge, we can turn that on definitely.’

There has never been a case in Formula One of two races being held at the same circuit in the same season.

Currently, the British GP is yet to be postponed, with races in France and Austria before it also hanging in the balance.

‘They can’t set this ball rolling unless they have a solution that stands a fighting chance of running successfully over multiple races,’ Pringle added.

Lewis Hamilton celebrates after winning the British GP at Silverstone last year

‘That timescale would suit us if we didn’t have to put in the infrastructure for accommodating the public.’

But with Wimbledon and the Open golf tournament cancelled during the same month in the UK, the British GP is likely to follow suit.

Last year, home hero Lewis Hamilton won the British GP – his record sixth victory in the race.