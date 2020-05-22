Simon Cowell reveals he has lost a total of 60 pounds since adopting a vegan diet

Simon Cowell has revealed he has lost a total of 60 pounds since he went on a lifestyle overhaul and adopted a healthy vegan diet.

The Britain’s Got Talent judge, 60, has sported a noticeably slimmer physique in recent months and told how he has been sticking with his healthy routine while in lockdown with his girlfriend Lauren Silverman, 42, and their son Eric, six.

Speaking to Terri Seymour on Extra, he said: ‘I think I have dropped, since I started this diet a year ago, 60 pounds.’

Transformation: Simon Cowell has revealed he has lost a total of 60 pounds since he went on a lifestyle overhaul and adopted a healthy diet

Simon admitted he has found sticking to a healthy routine easier during lockdown except for when his son wants to order pizza.

He said: ‘I’m doing a bit of cooking. I’m exercising. Funny enough, more during this time as well, sticking to the diet.

‘The only difficult thing is when Eric orders a pizza… That’s the number one thing I miss.’

Imparting advice on how to cope while self-isolating, Simon insisted it’s all about sticking to a routine.

Health: The Britain’s Got Talent judge has sported a noticeably slimmer physique in recent months since he changed his diet (pictured left, in May 2020 and right, in August 2018)

He said: ‘Most importantly, occupy your mind. You have to stick to a routine. Fortunately, with things like with Zoom, you stay in touch with the world, keep motivated, come up with ideas… I never get this time, normally.’

The music mogul has been enjoying quality time with Lauren and Eric and said his son has been coping well during the coronavirus lockdown.

He said: ‘I was concerned how [Eric] was going to cope with all of this. He has been absolutely amazing… He is still able to do schoolwork, and now we are camping on the weekends in the garden.’

Speaking about sleeping in tents outside, Simon added: ‘Lauren, the first time, 11 o’clock said, “I can’t deal with this”… and I said “No, we are staying outside.”‘

Simon also discussed the new season of America’s Got Talent which returns to NBC on May 26.

He said: ‘I’ve seen the first episodes now, and even for us watching as a family is total escapism. The fact that everyone’s managed to put this together remotely… I think they’ve done an outstanding job, and the show I am very, very proud of.’

Praising new judge Sofia Vergara, he said: ‘She was amazing… After 10 minutes, literally, in the first day, she turned to me and said, “Simon, this is the best job I ever had”.

‘She was very good with the contestants, very focused. You kind of feel she has been on the show for a long time.’

Simon previously spoke about changing his diet on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

He said: ‘I went to see this doctor in London. We did some tests. And then a month later he said, “You have the worst diet I’ve ever met from any patient.”‘

Simon then added: ‘It’s like the Eric diet because he actually, apart from ice cream, he actually likes water. I mean, who likes water? And his raw vegetables. So I’m on like, the Eric Cowell diet.’