Latest News
Simple make-up tips can help you avoid face recognition software
October 1, 2021

Simple make-up tips can help you avoid face recognition software

By Chris Stokel-Walker

A symbolic representation of the power of face recognition tools

Jochen Tack / Alamy

Face recognition algorithms can be foiled by a dab of strategically applied make-up that is subtle enough not to draw human attention.

Face recognition software is used in smartphones and similar technology – and also by the police. As such, there is interest in finding ways to fool the system.

Nitzan Guetta at Ben-Gurion University of the Negev in Israel and colleagues have developed AI software that can suggest where to apply make-up to trick face recognition systems into thinking a …

Source link

Jimmys Post
0
Tags :

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


Recent Posts

Newsletter

Subscribe Now