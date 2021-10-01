Simple make-up tips can help you avoid face recognition software

A symbolic representation of the power of face recognition tools Jochen Tack / Alamy

Face recognition algorithms can be foiled by a dab of strategically applied make-up that is subtle enough not to draw human attention.

Face recognition software is used in smartphones and similar technology – and also by the police. As such, there is interest in finding ways to fool the system.

Nitzan Guetta at Ben-Gurion University of the Negev in Israel and colleagues have developed AI software that can suggest where to apply make-up to trick face recognition systems into thinking a …