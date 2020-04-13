Simple message from paramedics: help us help you

coronavirus,

Paramedics are begging people to stay at home and abide by travel restrictions as they work overtime and battle a lack of communication while trying to keep the public safe from COVID-19. Launceston intensive care paramedic Natalie Koning said it was frustrating people weren’t taking the situation seriously enough. Coronavirus: All the latest updates on COVID-19 for Tasmania “Right now we just need to stay at home and not go anywhere because we don’t have any buffer in the health system,” Ms Koning said. “We have a pandemic and a reduced capacity to provide health care in Tassie at the moment so we need to stay at home and follow those restrictions.” IN OTHER NEWS: Ambulance Tasmania asked staff to work overtime to meet the demand for services created by the North West lockdown, Ms Koning said. “It is so stressful, we are constantly wearing PPE to the majority of jobs,” she said. “If we have a potential COVID case or a COVID case, us as paramedics spend an hour cleaning the ambulance afterwards. “It is pretty surreal and it is pretty scary.” Health and Community Services Union state secretary Tim Jacobson said members like Ms Koning were worried about a lack of clear communication from Ambulance Tasmania. “Over the last 24 hours communication with the department particularly around workforce issues and in ambulance as well … it has gotten a little bit better,” he said. Ms Koning said she understood people were doing their best but clear communication was needed. “We all just need to have clear and transparent communication provided to us as quickly as possible so we can all do the best we can,” she said. An Ambulance Tasmania departmental spokesperson confirmed some staff were working overtime and said they were provided regular updates on the COVID-19 situation. “Ambulance Tasmania as part of the Department of Health receives all of the information that is published,” they said. “Ambulance Tasmania staff are encouraged to read all of the information published and use the Tasmanian Government website and available resources. “[We have] a dedicated email address for COVID-19 and staff are encouraged to send any questions they have to that address.” They said the majority of operational staff were working normal shift patterns. “Additional crewing has been required to support the people of the North-West Coast,” the spokesperson said. “Some of the additional crewing is being staffed through overtime. “Staff have access to a wide range of support services and are encouraged to monitor their resilience and fatigue.” Our COVID-19 news articles relating to public health and safety are free for anyone to access. However, we depend on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe here. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support.

