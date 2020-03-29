Simple Wellness Tools That Help Us Get Through the Day | Goop

Nothing about this time is normal, and we’ve abandoned trying to make it so. But we’re still reaching for little things that offer support, asking our friends what their routines (or lack thereof) look like right now, and sending thinking-of-you packages from this wellness short list.

Good Morning, Bottoms Up

There’s no pill for coping with a pandemic. Research, recipes, stress antidotes, strategies for keeping your immunity up and staying relative sane: We’re collecting them here. But when you first wake up, maybe it’s just baby steps—a deep breath and knocking back a good-for-you something.

  1. For Immune Support

    Each bite-size chew is formulated with organic elderberry extract (side effect: tastes good). We eat two a day.


    goop perfect attendance immune support chews

    goop Wellness
    Perfect Attendance
    goop, $55 (30-day supply)/$30 (15-day supply)

  2. For Your Metabolism

    In addition to a stacked multivitamin, this regimen includes an omega-3, a blend of herbs for digestive health, and green tea, Chinese cinnamon, and alpha-lipoic acid for metabolism support.


    goop wellness High School Genes multivitamin

    goop Wellness
    High School Genes
    goop, $90/$75 with subscription

  3. For More than Just the Gut

    There are twenty-four strains of probiotics supporting digestive, dermatological, cardiovascular, and gut-immune health in Daily Synbiotic. There are also built in prebiotics (genius) from pomegranate, chaga mushroom, and pine bark extract.


    Seed Daily Synbiotic

    Seed
    Daily Synbiotic
    goop, $50

  4. For Vitamin C

    Along with the 500 milligrams of vitamin C in GOOPGLOW, you get generous amounts of lutein and zeaxanthin, which are valuable for your skin (and eyes). GP drinks this powder every morning (we subscribed).


    goop Beauty GOOPGLOW Morning Skin Superpowder

    goop Beauty
    GOOPGLOW Morning Skin Superpowder
    goop, $60/$55 with subscription

Midday Movement Heroes

Streaming a yoga class, shaking and dancing, rolling, walking with your kids: Do what you can to move, release some energy, and take care of your body.

  1. Slip-Free Yoga Mat

    Because it’s made of cork, this mat stays grippy regardless of how much you sweat. It has the right amount of cushion, so it’s comfortable enough to kneel on. And cork is easier on the environment, too.


    42 Birds “The Robin” Cork Yoga Mat

    42 Birds
    “The Robin” Cork Yoga Mat
    goop, $100

  2. The OG Body Tool

    Yes, we are lying on Lauren Roxburgh’s foam roller for record amounts of time right now. But you might start with a five-minute break away from the computer, with the roller under your spine.


    OPTP LoRox Aligned Foam Roller

    OPTP
    LoRox Aligned Foam Roller
    goop, $45

  3. On-Demand Massage Therapist

    If there’s nothing left in the tank: the Theragun G3. It’s a powerful massager for occasional soreness, muscle tightness, and knots. Rechargeable, lightweight, fits in your hand.


    Theragun Theragun G3

    Theragun
    Theragun G3
    goop, $399

Before-Bed Pleasures

Maybe the sun has set and you’re still in your pajamas from the night before—but hey, now you’re ahead. Wherever you’re at, we hope you have a moment for you: to read, to call a friend, to laugh. And we hope you get some sleep—it’s one of the best medicines.

  1. When Your Space Feels Tired

    The idea of setting a mood might be absurd if your kitchen is also your office and your daycare center right now. And yet—this chic diffuser and set of aromatherapy essential oils, along with a little humidifying steam, are ready to give it a whirl.

  2. When You Have 20 Minutes

    Epsom salt, Himalayan pink salt, chia-seed oil, passion flower, valerian root, and essential oils mixed in a warm bath. We’d say it’s approaching orgasmic, but keep reading.


    goop Beauty “The Martini” Emotional Detox Bath Soak

    goop Beauty
    “The Martini” Emotional Detox Bath Soak
    goop, $35

  3. When It’s On

    Holy vulva, this vibrator is good. It fits into the palm of your hand (or a partner’s), has five different patterns and five different intensities, and is uniquely bendy. Use just the tip (ha!) for direct clitoral stimulation or the whole surface for broader stimulation.


    Dame Products Pom Vibrator

    Dame Products
    Pom Vibrator
    goop, $95

  4. When Enough Is Enough

    Our chocolate-mint-flavored chews are made with melatonin—and with L-tryptophan and vitamin B6 to support the body’s own production of melatonin (a sleep hormone). If you have occasional difficulty sleeping, try taking one chew for starters (often does the trick) and then increase to two if that gives you a better night’s rest.


    goop Wellness Knock Me Out

    goop Wellness
    Knock Me Out
    goop, $55 (30-day supply)/$30 (15-day supply)

