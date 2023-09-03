Singapore's iMin Technology raises US$5m to accelerate its global expansion in offering Android-based smart commercial devices.

SINGAPORE, Sept. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Singapore-based iMin Technology has recently secured US$5 million in Series Pre-A funding led by Yonghua Capital, as the demand for digital commercial devices like point-of-sale terminals, industrial scanners, and self-service kiosks continues to rise globally. Founded in 2018, iMin Technology is dedicated to its brand promise and plans to leverage emerging technologies and opportunities for partners in innovative services.

As part of its commitment to innovation, iMin has introduced the Swan 1 Pro , a cutting-edge point-of-sale device that stands out as one of the most powerful Android cash registers available globally. This remarkable product challenges traditional Windows devices and aims to revolutionize the industry with its advanced features and performance capabilities.

Aimin Hu, the Founder and CEO of iMin, expressed enthusiasm about collaborating with new investors to bring smart commercial devices to small businesses worldwide. Despite the uncertain global economic outlook, he highlighted the untapped potential stemming from IoT developments.

In addition to its hardware innovations, iMin Technology has also launched the iMinKit Mobile Device Management (MDM) platform. This platform caters to various business partners, ranging from food delivery services to digital payment platforms and SaaS companies in the F&B and retail sectors.

“In the post-pandemic era, the global market has swiftly embraced digital transformation. The evolution of business operations and consumer transaction methods has unlocked vast opportunities for commercial smart hardware on a global scale. We are highly confident in the iMin team’s extensive experience in R&D, manufacturing, and business development. Since its inception, the company has grown rapidly, gradually establishing stable customer relationships, and building significant market influence. We anticipate that, with its product strength and global business expansion capabilities, iMin will emerge as a leading enterprise in the global smart commercial equipment sector,” Mr. Hong Yixiu, partner at Yonghua Capital.

About iMin Technology

iMin is a service provider that focuses mainly on the field of business intelligence, bringing IoT and cloud service to the business sector. iMin develops and provides a wide range of intelligent commercial hardware solutions which help businesses to run more cost effectively. With the mission of using technology to help businesses grow, iMin aims to become the world’s leading intelligent commercial hardware provider.

