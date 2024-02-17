Singapore's Institute of Adult Learning (IAL) Selects ClassIn to Advance Lifelong Learning with ClassIn Lifelong Learning Ecosystem ( LLE)

SINGAPORE, Feb. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — EEO (Singapore) Pte. Ltd., a leading EdTech solutions provider, based in Singapore, was named one of the three companies selected to be involved in the innovSpur Programme managed by the Institute of Adult Learning (IAL), an autonomous institute within the Singapore University of Social Sciences (SUSS).

This innovSpur Programme provides support and a grant of up to SGD$500,000 from SkillsFuture Singapore (SSG) for each of these specially selected companies. IAL is also designated as the National Centre of Excellence for Adult Learning (NCAL) in Singapore.

To support the Training and Adult Education (TAE) sector and enhance the quality of lifelong learning, EEO will be developing Singapore’s first hybrid ClassIn Lifelong Learning Ecosystem (LLE), which will provide comprehensive, integrated and multifaceted solutions to facilitate educators, companies and organisations in delivering high-quality lifelong learning.

The ClassIn LLE consists 5 key solutions:

1) ClassIn: an online learning and collaboration platform with its “live” video conferencing and more than 20 different teaching and learning tools, as well as Learning Management System and cloud drive.

2) ClassInX: the audio-visual hardware resources consisting of specially designed Interactive Flat Panels (IFP), ceiling microphones and tracking cameras for next generation smart classroom or meeting room.

3) ClassIn Sync: the digital content transformation services involve the process of converting traditional learning materials into digital formats.

4) TeacherIn: a collaborative web-based platform like an education GitHub. TeacherIn enables educators to share and promote their online resources.

5) CourseIn: This solution enables individuals and organizations to sell their courses online, through the CourseIn website and international payment gateway.

Through this multifaceted ClassIn LLE, EEO will empower educators, trainers and organisations with access to various resources, tools, and systems required to deliver high-quality learning. In collaboration with training providers, organisations and partners, learners will have access to a wide range of courses and programmes to choose from, enabling them to pursue their learning goals at their own pace and convenience.

Chief Executive Officer of EEO, Mr Song Junbo noted, “We appreciate the support of the Institute of Adult Learning and SkillsFuture Singapore for our efforts to develop our ClassIn LLE, which will boost the quality of corporate training and lifelong learning. EEO is a leading provider of digital solutions in the K-12, university and enrichment education sectors. We are excited to expand our digital and hybrid learning solutions to adults, companies and organisations. We believe in the importance of lifelong learning, reskilling and upskilling in this digital age and EEO will indeed enhance the lifelong learning efforts in Singapore and beyond.”

The ClassIn LLE solutions, including the learner-centric ClassIn, ClassInX and ClassIn Sync will be available from the second quarter of 2024. TeacherIn and CourseIn will be launched for pilot projects in the third quarter of 2024. EEO welcomes partners and users to benefit from this lifelong learning ecosystem.

For more information, please visit classin.com or contact press@classin.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/singapores-institute-of-adult-learning-ial-selects-classin-to-advance-lifelong-learning-with-classin-lifelong-learning-ecosystem–lle-302064584.html

SOURCE EEO ClassIn

