SINGAPORE'S ZERO CARBON EX PLATFORM COMPLETES THE ACQUISITION OF CARBON-EXCHANGE TO CREATE A ONE-STOP CARBON TRADING PLATFORM

SINGAPORE, Dec. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Singapore’s Zero Carbon EX platform completed the acquisition of the Carbon-Exchange on November 28, 2022, integrating the Zero Carbon EX platform into a globally unique carbon assets trading platform to balance between centralization and decentralization. The platform is committed to creating a one-stop comprehensive trading platform that combines three functions in carbon asset trading, custodian, account services and etc.

Carbon-Exchange provides users a trusted carbon asset trading platform to satisfy and facilitate the public demand for large-scale, high-quality, and multi-type carbon credits and to promote the development of the carbon asset trading market. Users can burn their purchased NFTs on blockchain to offset their own carbon emissions or hold and gain a return when the price of carbon assets rises as expected. All these records will be uploaded to the blockchain through smart contracts, enabling real-time authentication, tracking, and reporting of carbon footprints, which is conducive to building a more efficient, transparent, and sustainable green finance system. The decentralized carbon credit NFTs will be officially launched on blockchain for trading on December 26, 2022.

The platform is committed to promoting the sustainable development of global carbon neutrality plan by leveraging a new NFT value in circulation and anchoring real carbon credit assets to assist individuals, corporates, and governments to facilitate the net-zero transition through a fast track and achieve great goals of global carbon neutrality.

About Zero Carbon EX

Zero Carbon EX platform is a globally unique carbon trading platform to balance between centralization and decentralization. The platform is committed to creating a one-stop comprehensive trading platform that combines carbon asset trading, custodian, and account services. The custody services provided by the Zero Carbon EX platform make up for the important part in the whole transaction process, and the extensive and convenient custody functions will attract more and more holders of large-scale carbon credit assets for custody services and promote high-quality carbon credit assets to enter the market.

