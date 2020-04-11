Singer and presenter Alesha Dixon recalls her travel adventures

Singer and presenter Alesha Dixon

So which destination is the presenter’s favourite?

Here she talks about why she loves Los Angeles and its lavish hotels, remembers a special ‘blow-out’ holiday to the Maldives – and more…

What do you love more – beach or city break?

I’m a fan of beach holidays, but I also enjoy getting out and about and exploring. That’s why I love Los Angeles so much — you can drive down to Malibu or Santa Monica in about half an hour.

What do you do on long flights?

I like to meditate and realise the vastness of the universe, and how small we are in perspective.

Favourite hotel?

I love the Beverly Wilshire in LA — it’s such a lavish place, with a beautiful pool. It’s where they filmed Pretty Woman with Julia Roberts and Richard Gere. The beds are the comfiest in the world, and the staff are super-friendly.

I adore the Beverly Hills Hotel, also in LA — I’ve been there with the team from America’s Got Talent — and always order a Cobb salad in the Polo Lounge.

Earliest holiday memory?

My first holiday was going to Clacton-on-Sea with my mum and brother when I was about five. We stayed in a caravan and played on the slot machines every day in the arcades at the pier. I was desperate to win a teddy.

Most memorable holiday?

When my mum was 60, and for my gran’s 80th, we had a blow-out holiday in the Maldives. It was nine days of total bliss. We went out on a boat to watch the dolphins, and one day we even went jet skiing surrounded by dolphins. I never wanted to come home from that trip.

Favourite destination?

I do love Japan. I enjoy the contrast in cultures, the food, and the kindness of the people. I also admire their fashion, because they’re really not afraid to experiment.

Where do you love to visit most in the UK?

There’s something special about Cornwall. I first went there as a child with my best friend Victoria. We visited Land’s End. The beaches are incredible. I loved it so much that I now go there every year. It might be a five-hour road trip from London, but it’s worth it.

My mum and I have three dogs each, and it’s a very dog-friendly location because of the long walks you can do along the beaches.