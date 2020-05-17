Singer Jasmine V Welcomes Reveals First Photos of New Baby With Omar Amin (Exclusive)

Congrats are in order for Jasmine V and Omar Amin – they just welcomed their baby boy!

The 26-year-old singer and Omar welcomed baby Zayne over the weekend, and shared his very first pics with JustJared.com.

“May 14th changed from a regular boring day into a blessing pretty quick,” Jasmine shared with us. “I was feeling some back pain and decided to go to the hospital for a quick check up. As soon as they checked me they told me I was giving birth, [and] at first I didn’t comprehend what they were saying. It wasn’t until they were going through the disclaimers that it clicked.”

She continued, “I stopped her and asked am I staying here today, she said you are having the the baby in a couple hours it all went by pretty fast and I had a beautiful baby boy in my arms.”

“I am so thankful to God for this blessing. With Zayne, Ameera and Omar I feel like my family is complete and am so excited to see what the future holds for us.”

Jasmine has a daughter, Ameera, from her first relationship with musician Ronnie Banks.

Congrats to Jasmine and Omar!