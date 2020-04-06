Singer Kanika Kapoor’s Sixth Test For COVID-19 Comes Out Negative

Kanika Kapoor

Singer Kanika Kapoor made it to headlines after she was tested positive for coronavirus. She was called out for being irresponsible about her travel and for neglecting her safety and that of others during these dangerous times. However, reports suggest she was tested negative in the latest, and her sixth test for the virus.

The singer was admitted in Lucknow’s Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences. Kanika had reportedly taken a trip to Mumbai after returning from London on March 9, post which, she attended a party in Lucknow. She tested positive for COVID-19 for the first time on March 20. On the next day, that is March 21, the singer was booked for negligence by the UP Police. She reported that she was being treated ‘like a criminal’ at the hospital. After this, the hospital released a statement asking the singer to behave like a patient and not throw ‘tantrums of a star’.

But that aside, the good news is that the singer’s condition has been declared stable and she is ready to come back home. However, she will strictly have to stay in self-quarantine for another 14 days.

Kanika was the first Bollywood celebrity to have been hit by the deadly virus and ever since she has been in the news regarding her health.

We wish the singer a speedy recovery.