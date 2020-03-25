Singer Shweta Pandit shares scary details from Italy after one-month lockdown: ‘I wake up to ambulance sirens everyday’

Actor-singer Shweta Pandit has warned people, especially Indians, against taking the coronavoirus pandemic lightly and urged everyone to avoid travel and respect the directives of the government for a complete lockdown. She is currently in self isolation in her Italy home.

In a video she shared on Instagram, Shweta says, “Apne suna hoga coronavirus ne pure vishwa me hungama macha ke rakha hai. Itna ki aaj Pure Bharat me lockdown bhi announce ho gaya hai. Ek cheez jo mai aapko batana chahungi, jo meri aankho dekhi hai. Wo ye ki coronavirus ne sabse jada tabaahi jaha machai hai, mai usi desh mein hu, Italy mein. Dosto mai khud pichle ek maheene se ghar se bahar nahi nikli (You must have heard about coronavirus that is creating havoc all across the world. Even India announced complete lockdown and that was essential. I want to tell you something that I saw. I am currently in Italy – the country that is worst affected by coronavirus pandemic in the world. I have been locked inside my own home here).”

She further says, “Kyuki jab humein pata chala ki ek aisi bimari jiska hume pata bhi nahi ki ye kab hua aur kisase milne se hua. Aur ye ek sadharan sa sardi zukam hai ya kuch aur hai. Jab tak admi doctor ke paas jata hai, fir aspatal jata hai uske baad usse pata chalta hai usse ICU ki jarurat hai,usse oxygen ki jarurat hai aur kuch hi din baad uski mrity bhi ho jati hai. Ye itna khatarnak hai dosto. Ye koi mazaak ki baat nahi hai. Kopi picnic manane aur chhutti ki baat nahi hai. Bahut dukh ke saath mai ye keh rahi hu kyuki yaha italy e maine dekha hai. Apne bhi news me dekha hoga, hazaar do hazaar nahi, 8000 jaanein gayin hai (This is such a disease that we can’t even understand how and when we got it. We won’t know if it is a normal flu or coronavirus infection. By the time we go to our doctors, reach the hospitals, it is too late and we need ICU and oxygen supply. The person even dies in a few days. This is no joke, it is very dangerous. This is not a picnic or vacation. It is with great grief that I say that I have seen how grave the situation is. You must have also seen in news that around 8,000 lives were lost due to coronavirus.)”

“Mai roz subah uthti hu, to mujhe sirf ambulance ki awaz ati hai. Ye mai sach keh rahi hu apko. Aur bahut dukh ke saath keh rahi hu.Logo ne, Bharat se kai phone kiye , khairiyat puchi uske liye mai aap sabki shukraguzaar hu. Apki duaaon se apne ghar ke andar hu, surakshit hu (Every morning, I wake up to the sirens of ambulances. This is the truth. People have been calling me and asking after my well-being. It is because of prayers that I am safe, inside my house and healthy),” she added.

She also shared scary details of how she got stuck in Italy, instead of reaching her home and family in India. “Lekin ye dheere dheere duniya ko pakad raha hai, duniya ko. America, London, kai aise deshon me pahunch chuka hai aur ab Bharat me bhi dheere dheere ghar karna chahta hai. Bharat lucky hai ki ye kaafi der se pahuncha. Mujhe kai logo ne pucha hai ki Italy me kaise pahuncha ya kaise itna faila. Sach mayne me hume bhi nahi pata. Jab tak hum samajhne ki koshish karte tab tak ye kaafi fail chuka tha.Mai nahi chahti aisa bharat me ho. Mai khud Holi ke din apne ghar wapas ane wali thi. Mere parivar ke paas, mere mata pita, mere bhai behen, sab wahi hain. Mai yaha akeli hu yaad bahut ati hai unki. Mai chahti thi mai flight pakad ke apne family ke paas chali jaun. Lekin maine nahi kiya kyuki mai nahi chahti ki ye virus mujhme aaye aur galti se bhi mere se aur logo tak pahunche. Ye decision maine khud liya, ye mujhe kisi government official ne nahi samjhaya. Ya koi mujhe letter likh kr nahi diya ki apko aisa karna hai.Kyuki mai apni suraksha chahti thi, aur saath me dusro ki bhi.Mai nahi chahti thi mai aise kisi admi se milu jisko ye hai, kyuki aapko pata nahi chalta aur jab pata chalta hai tab tak bahut der ho chuki hoti hai (The virus is spreading across the world slowly. America, London and now it has reached India where it wants to stay. India is lucky that it reached there late. A lot of people have asked how it reached and spread in Italy. We don’t really know. By the time we began trying to understand, it had already spread its wings all across. I do not want the same to happen in India. Even I wanted to go back to India for Holi. I could have taken a flight and reached my family. I am all alone here, but I did not want to catch the virus or spread it via my body. You never know whether or not the person you met has the virus. And this was my decision, no government official told me)”

“Mai chahti hu aap sab ladein, ise pachadiye. Ghar par rahiye, haath dhoiye. Parivar walo se bhi door se baat karein. Dosto se to video call pe baat karein, Music suniye, kuch padhiye , aaram kijiye. Safe rahiye. (I want all of you to fight the disease and defeat it. Stay at home, wash your hands. Even talk to your family members at a distance. Talk to friends on video calls. Listen to music, read something, take some rest. Be safe) Jai Hind,” she signed off.

