Single or a Single Parent? Here’s How to Prepare for the Coronavirus

How to get your paperwork in order

Someone may need to make medical and financial decisions on your behalf. So if you do not have the necessary documents, get them done now. Social distancing rules may complicate the process but shouldn’t make it impossible.

Mr. Steele, the trusts and estates attorney, said he is still completing documents for clients in New York and New Jersey, by video conferencing and in person, with all parties standing at a distance and using their own pens. “If somebody needs something quickly, it can be done,” he said.

Choose a health care proxy, also known as a health care power of attorney, who would make medical decisions for you when you can’t. Decide what level of intervention you would want should you become seriously ill, put the information in an advance directive or living will, and share it with your health care proxy.

“It is important to communicate your wishes,” said Mindy H. Stern, a trusts and estate attorney in Manhattan.

And make sure to prepare for your bills, which need to be paid even if you’re sick. If you do not already have bills set to auto-pay, do that now. Give financial power of attorney to someone you really trust to manage your finances when you can’t. This person should also know how to access your financial passwords, and pay your bills. (You may also want to give him or her access to your social media passwords, to keep friends and family up-to-date on your condition.)

If you don’t have a will, you’re not alone; most Americans don’t. But get one written and certified now. It should identify who gets your assets, and who will be in charge of carrying out your wishes. It should identify who will care for your children and their inherited assets, and who will care for your pets. “Keep it simple, if you can,” Ms. Stern said.

The original copies of all of these documents should be stored safely, with your attorney or in a safe deposit box. Give digital versions of the documents to the people you’ve appointed to make your medical and financial decisions.

With enough planning, you’ll be able to focus your energy on getting better if you do become sick, and let friends or loved ones deal with everything else.