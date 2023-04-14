SingNow invites Hòa Minzy as a brand ambassador

HANOI, HO CHI MINH CITY and HAIPHONG, Vietnam, April 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — On 11 April, Hòa Minzy became the first ambassador for SingNow Vietnam’s online karaoke brand.

SingNow says she chose Hòa Minzy because she is a singer who loves music and is constantly creating new musical products. At the same time, her music is very valuable and quality and fits our brand’s philosophy.

Through this collaboration, we would like to share an online entertaining and useful karaoke app. It also satisfies my passion for singing with my idols. This is one of the objectives of SingNow’s press conference today. In addition, we want to create an entertaining online karaoke platform for dynamic young people to help them be creative and stay true to their dreams,” said Mr. Đào, SingNow Vietnam representative.

Hòa Minzy also shared, “Since my father likes to sing karaoke and use technology products, he was able to have the opportunity to learn and have fun experiences on SingNow. APP SingNow is a platform with a lot of smart technology that gives users the feeling of being their idols. There are many unique features such as a chorus with good friends and online intelligent AI scoring……

At the SingNow Ambassador press conference, Hòa Minzy also showed off her a good voice.

Hòa Minzy also said that through this cooperation, SingNow could add millions of users. SingNow is her favorite brand.

APP SingNow was founded in 2016 as a social entertainment music app, which is a very popular karaoke online singing app. As of now, the app has over 50 million users in Vietnam. We hope to create a playground for music lovers and to connect millions of “hearts” who share the same love of singing.

SingNow brand slogan – Online Karaoke, choose SingNow, to help you meet your passion for singing. In addition, SingNow has many unique features such as recording karaoke, scoring karaoke, dueting with friends, singers, stars, and celebrities, watching live streams, creating online karaoke rooms, radio, video calling chats, and communicating to your heart’s content!

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/singnow-invites-hoa-minzy-as-a-brand-ambassador-301797506.html

SOURCE SingNow