Sister Wives Recap: Will Therapy Save Kody and Meri Brown?



Sister Wives took a break this week from focusing on Kody Brown’s issues with all his spouses…



… to focus on Kody Brown’s issues with one spouse in particular.



We’re talking, of course, about Meri, who has been with Kody the longest — and who has seemed the absolute most unhappiest of all the Sister Wives ever since this family moved to Arizona.



Meri has made no secret of this discontent, either.



Just before Sunday night’s installment aired, for example, Meri hinted that she was ready to walk away from her husband.



(And, really, can anyone out there blame her for feeling this way?)



At least aware of the obstacles in their path, Kody and Meri returned to Las Vegas on this episode and visited a marriage counselor.



“I’m very guarded about this,” Meri admitted of seeking therapy, adding:



Kody and I, our relationship has been pretty rocky for a while and on occasion, we make the decision to address it and actually go see our therapist.”



Way back in 2015, as you likely recall, Meri tried to date outside her marriage… only to fall prey to a catfishing scheme.



Ever since, she has shared cryptic quotes on social media and Kody has told other spouses that Meri often plays the “victim” and mostly blames her attitude for her displeasure.



“Meri and I have just soft-pedaled this for so long,” Kody said on the show this week, referencing the therpay session as follows:



“Meri said, ‘Hey can we get a little deeper?’ I think she’s felt like we needed to make a step deeper into our relationship.”



The pair has been married for 30 years and share a daughter named Mariah.



“Honestly, its time,” Kody added of speaking to a professional. “It’s time for us to actually take the temperature of our relationship.”



Upon arriving at the counselor’s office, Meri hinted at the fact that she’s been wanting to go more often … and is hopeful that will happen in the future, yet didn’t want to “push the situation” too much.



She was clearly afraid of how Kody would react to the voicing of her concerns.



But, to her credit, Meri held nothing back in the session itself.



“The relationship between he and I is gone, it’s dead, it’s over,” Meri flat-out told viewers, along with the therapist.



In a confessional, meanwhile, Kody doesn’t really disagree.



“Meri and I had a very fast courtship. I didn’t know who I was marrying,” Kody said at one point, seemingly admitting things aren’t working out and explaining why.



“I am just done with hearing how I am wrong,” he added, once again trashingh is first wife.



The episode did not conclude with any resolution for the couple, meaning we must ask — for approximately the 1,789th time — the following question:



Is Meri at last ready to leave her terrible husband?



Could this really be it for the longest-running Sister Wives couple?



Sister Wives airs on TLC Sundays at 10/9c.