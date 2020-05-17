‘Sitting ducks’: Minister’s bleak warning

State Health Minister Brad Hazzard has issued a bleak warning to NSW residents, claiming we are still all “sitting ducks” as coronavirus restrictions are eased across the state.

In a press conference today, he revealed that the state had recorded only one new case yesterday from just over 10,000 tests – but urged people not to get complacent.

Mr Hazzard noted there seemed to have been a “great NSW bust-out” since restrictions in the state were eased.

“Moving about Sydney this morning, and just seeing and talking to folks across New South Wales, I think it’s fair to say that there has been, in a sense, the great New South Wales bust-out,” he said.

He said people appeared to be rewarding themselves after many weeks of sacrifice and isolation.

“We all deserve it, we’ve all worked very hard at it. So I don’t want to dissuade people from enjoying what is a fantastic state, and at the moment, fantastic weather for this time of the year,” he said.

“But I also do want to remind people that this virus is extremely dangerous, and we are all – every one of us – sitting ducks for this virus.”

Mr Hazzard said many people in cafes did not seem to be exercising social distancing and keeping 1.5m away from each other.

He also noted the “bitter disappointment” of hearing people with symptoms were still visiting friends in their homes.

“I’m very aware of situations where, for example, one particular person … of someone who had a runny nose went with that person’s partner to dinner at a friend’s place, and it turned out that the person with the runny nose did have COVID.”

Mr Hazzard warned again that people who were sick should be staying home.

“We’re living in dangerous times,” he said. “We can still have fun, but they’re dangerous times until we sort this virus issue out.”

Across the rest of the country, Victoria has recorded seven new cases over the past 24 hours, while Queensland, Western Australia, South Australia, Tasmania, the ACT and the Northern Territory all had zero.

In total, Australia has recorded 7040 cases of COVID-19, with 3074 in New South Wales, 1554 in Victoria, 1054 in Queensland, 439 in South Australia, 556 in Western Australia, 226 in Tasmania, 107 in the Australian Capital Territory and 30 in the Northern Territory.

The death toll stands at 98.

The positive results of the past month have prompted the easing of restrictions this week, with Victoria the latest to announce that eateries will be allowed to reopen in June.

Premier Daniel Andrews today confirmed that the state will allow pubs and other eateries to host dine-in patrons in just a matter of weeks. From June 1, cafes, restaurants and the dining sections of pubs will each be allowed to host a maximum of 20 patrons at a time.

“Just three weeks later, from 22 June, those patron limits will go up to 50, and in mid-July … we would look to move to 100 patrons per enclosed space,” Premier Andrews explained.

He also stressed that strict social distancing guidelines would remain in place, including 1.5m spacing, rigorous cleaning and a screening of staff to prevent symptomatic workers infecting customers.

On Wednesday, restrictions were relaxed to allow Victorians to have five visitors in their homes and for outdoor gatherings of up to 10 people.

But restaurants and cafes are currently still only allowed to provide takeaway, with no dining in permitted unlike other states including NSW that are now allowing venues to hope for a maximum of 10 people.

