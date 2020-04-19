Sivakarthikeyan and Abhay Deol’s Hero pulled down from OTT platforms due to THIS reason | Bollywood Life

Sivakarthikeyan and Abhay Deol’s Hero, which released last year, was one of highly-anticipated Kollywood ventures. In fact, the teaser of the film was launched on social media by the Bollywood megastar, Salman Khan. But post the release of Hero, an aspiring director Bosco Prabhu accused the filmmaker of plagiarism and filed a complaint against the makers. And now the Madras High court has issued an interim injunction banning the educational thriller on being aired on TV and OTT platforms. As per the judgement, Bosco registered his script with the title Vetri with South Indian Writers’ Association on 26th April, 2017. Also Read – Week that was South: Indian 2 tragedy, #D40 motion poster, Bheeshma review

Talking about the allegations, director of Hero, PS Mithran said in a conference, "We incorporated many stories from newspaper articles and real-life incidents in the final script. They (Writers' Union) are speaking only on the basis of the synopsis. We worked for 446 days on the film, and I have an entire audio recording of the process. It is my filmmaking Bible."

He added, “Just because someone thought a similar idea before me, I can’t give him any monetary benefits. Comparing the synopsis or basic crux of the film and declaring plagiarism charges is unfair. They should compare the screenplay of the two scripts. I have given credits and remuneration to three writers who worked on my film. So why would I use someone else’s story without credits?” Interestingly, at the trailer launch of the film, Sivakarthikeyan said that Hero will become a franchise and we can expect action to be the biggest highlight of the film. Compose Yuvan Shankar Raja claimed that this film will be the turning point for Sivakarthikeyan. The film is produced under the banner of KJR Studios.

