The new Condition of Service and Salary Scale increases with over 200% the total National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) personnel cost, it is definitely a significant departure from what was obtainable.

The presentation and unveiling ceremony of the Approved NIMC Staff Condition of Service and new Salary Scale, was conducted by Isa Ibrahim Pantami, PhD, the minister of Communications and Digital Economy, on Thursday, September 3, 2021 which received accolades and cheers from the board and management led by Mallam Bello Ibrahim Gwandu, the acting chairman of Governing Board.

The Minister started by appreciating President Muhammadu Buhari, for his approval of the request and the immense support towards the actualization of this all-important document.

It can be recalled that President Muhammadu Buhari, transferred the supervision of the Commission to the Federal Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy, under Professor Pantami’s purview in October 2020.

“The NIMC Condition of Service is a comprehensive document that, going forward, would serve, as the machinery through which the Commission articulates and implements its personnel policies and programmes.

“The NIMC plays a critical role that impacts the life of every Nigerian, and for persons legally resident in the country. In light of the foregoing, it is imperative that the vibrant NIMC staff who are tasked with managing one of the nation’s most sensitive and critical asset are provided with the enabling environment to play this pivotal role efficiently and effectively”, the Pantami said.

In figures, this new approved condition of service and salary scale add to the NIMC personnel cost which was hitherto N5.04 billion to about N16.72 billion; a difference of N11.7 billion approximately.

So, what are the six key highlights of the approved NIMC Condition of Service include but not limited to:

1. Information about the NIMC, its core functions, offices and departments and the reporting structure

2. Employment eligibility, categories, Grade Level classifications and staff obligations

3. Categorization and eligibility for leave

4. Promotion and career progression matters

5. Pension and retirement benefit for all categories of staff

6. Robust Staff emoluments, amongst others

“Every chapter and sub-heads have been dutifully explained in simple and direct terminologies.

“Staff members of the Commission nationwide and across different cadres are implored to study and imbibe these conditions, the associated and complementary instructions, and notices and to become familiar with all procedures guiding their professional conduct”, the Minister said.

It is expected that the members of staff will scale up the process of National Identification Number (NIN) registration as Digital Identity addresses the gaps occasioned by improper or lack of identification in the execution of mandates of Public Institutions or activities of Private Entities as they relate to individuals in Nigeria, who are the main beneficiaries of services and projects designed and/or enabled by government and implemented by such institutions and/or the private sector.

“As the digital economy sector evolves, now more than ever before, it becomes imperative to lay a strong foundational ID system for the country that can generate reliable and continuous data for policy and decision making, as well as accurate statistics for developmental planning and progress measurement”, Pantami said.

“It is hoped that the approved Condition of Service and the Salary Scale would serve as a veritable tool to re-engineer the operations, structure, and enhance NIMC’s overall functionality, productivity, and performance in line with the Nigeria Digital Economy Policy and Strategy (NDEPS).

“As I stated earlier, I implore all staff to ensure diligence, security consciousness and dedication for the seamless operation and integrity of the National Identity Management System (NIMS). I also encourage staff and management of the commission to work harder and shun all kinds of corrupt practices. I equally commend the Governing Board, Director General/CEO, the Management and Staff of the NIMC for steadfastly driving the implementation of the mandates of the Commission as provided for in the NIMC Act 2007”, the minister added.

