Six Senses Zil Pasyon in the Seychelles has villas with clear-bottomed swimming pools IN THE CEILING

Plunge pools are not a particularly unusual feature in posh hotels and villas.

But luxury hotel and spa chain Six Senses has taken them to another level – by putting them in ceilings, with transparent floors.

As you can imagine, these human aquariums make for quite spectacular holiday snaps.

The ‘ceiling pool’ in one of the three-bedroom residences at Six Senses Zil Pasyon on the stunning private island of Félicité in the Seychelles

Ceiling pools, pictured, are a feature of the master bedrooms in the three and four-bedroom private residences

The amazing ‘ceiling pools’ can be found in the three and four-bedroom residences at Six Senses Zil Pasyon on the stunning private island of Félicité in the Seychelles.

Which can only be reached by helicopter or boat.

Yes – it’s exclusive. And definitely one for the post-lockdown lust-list.

The resort, fringed by dramatic granite boulders and pristine, picture-perfect beaches, occupies one third of the island’s land total and boasts 30 villas and 17 private residences.

The rest of the island, Six Senses says, is ‘left to the bounteous nature and wildlife’.

It continues: ‘Every residence offers the maximum level of privacy, space and comfort and the ultimate luxury island lifestyle.

The pools are perhaps the stars of the show at the residences, but they do have other eye-catching features – fully-equipped gourmet kitchens and marble bathrooms, for instance

Zil Pasyon is fringed by dramatic granite boulders and pristine, picture-perfect beaches

The resort occupies one third of Félicité’s land total and boasts 30 villas and 17 private residences

Six Senses says: ‘Every residence offers the maximum level of privacy, space and comfort and the ultimate luxury island lifestyle.’ Pictured is the main residence pool

The residences start from €4,900,000 (£4,400,000) to buy. Nightly rates for a three-bedroom residence start from €12,600 (£11,350) per night based on six people sharing on a B&B basis

‘Both [the three and four-bedroom residences] feature an ultra-sleek master bedroom on the upper level, complete with a plunge pool with transparent base.

‘The lower level offers a spacious living room and fully-equipped gourmet kitchen as well as bedrooms with en-suite marble bathrooms.

‘Floor-to-ceiling windows throughout offer sweeping panoramic views of the island and Indian Ocean.

‘An external terrace complete with infinity-edge pool compliments the residence.’

The residences start from €4,900,000 (£4,400,000) to buy. Nightly rates for a three-bedroom residence start from €12,600 (£11,350) per night based on six people sharing on a B&B basis. Visit www.sixsenses.com/en/resorts/zil-pasyon for more information.

