‘Skilled migrants key going forward’

Keeping skilled migrants employed throughout this pandemic will be essential to ensure the tourism and hospitality industries can quickly bounce back, says their industry associations. Tasmanian Hospitality Association chief executive Steve Old said the federal governments JobKeeper program would help keep thousands of Tasmanians employed but it was disappointing foreign workers had not been included. Coronavirus: All the latest updates on COVID-19 for Tasmania He said skilled workers would be crucial in helping businesses rebound after the COVID-19 pandemic. IN OTHER NEWS: “The disappointing part is that the federal government appear to have wiped their hands of skilled visa workers,” Mr Old said. “Every hospitality industry in every state has skilled visa workers and the reason we have skilled visa workers like chefs and cooks and certain managers is because we are unable to fill those vacancies with people from our own state. “If we can’t find another way to look after these skilled visa workers they are going to be sent home and we are going to have a massive shortfall when we come out the back of this.” Mr Old said in most cases foreign workers were filling jobs which couldn’t be filled by Australians. “It is not about taking jobs from local people this is talking about skilled workers,” he said. “If we can’t keep these people here then we are going to have massive issues moving forward.” Tourism Industry Council of Tasmania chief executive Luke Martin echoed Mr Old’s concerns. “We have a situation around the state now where we’ve got foreign workers who have no income support, no job, no real reasonable means to expect to leave the state or the country and frankly they are being left to their own devices and it is not sustainable,” he said. “They are as important to our industry as anything and in most cases they have been bought into the state to fulfil roles we couldn’t fill with Tasmanians or Australians.” He said at some point the government would have to devise a plan to deal with foreign workers who have been left stranded. “It seems to be an ideological position around not helping foreign workers not a practical solution and now is the time for practical solutions,” Mr Martin said. A spokesperson for the Department of Treasury said the JobKeeper program would be monitored closely to ensure it was having the intended effect. “The legislation was designed to support a broad range of businesses and their employees,” they said. “Over 800,000 businesses have registered their interest in receiving JobKeeper Payments. “With a program of this significance and expenditure, there need to be some definitions and some lines drawn on eligibility. “However, there is a certain amount of discretion in the rules for the ATO to assist affected businesses.” Sign up to one of our many newsletters:

