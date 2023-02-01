​SkillUpImo: Tech Giants Race to Employ Graduands in Imo State

Advertisements







Read Time:2 Minute, 51 Second

Technology companies interested in boosting their workforce with highly skilled and tech-savvy youths have started approaching Imo State Government to interview for employment graduands of the SkillUpImo Project under the current administration of Distinguished Senator Hope Uzodinma.

The SkillUpImo Project is rooted in the First Pillar of the Imo Digital Economy Agenda (IDEA) 2022-2026, a humanitarian training and empowerment programme aimed at training 300,000 Imo youths and equipping them with fourth industrial revolution (4IR) skill set within the next three years.

ALSO READ: Imo State Ignites Youths’ Digital Skills with SkillUpImo Challenge

Through the programme, the youths in the State are being trained by combining hard technical skills with soft employability skills to build groom them as well-rounded professionals who can ply their trade at any level in the local and global digital economy.

According to a press statement made available to TechEconomy and signed by Sandra Opara, Public Relations Officer, Ministry of Digital Economy & e-Government, Imo State, the Training spectrum thus covers entry and advanced-level digital skills such as computer appreciation, device repairs and maintenance, content creation, web design and development, Internet of Things (IoT), Machine Learning (ML), Artificial Intelligence (AI), Big Data Analytics, Cybersecurity, among others.

Meanwhile, the State’s objective to also connect 60 per cent of the graduands to job opportunities has started yielding fruits almost spontaneously, as two technology companies under the Konga and Zinox Group came to the State to conduct interviews and employ graduands of the first cohort of the SkillupImo project.

Leading the technology companies during the interview conducted for the graduands were Mr. Gideon Ayogu, who is the Group Head, Marketing and Communications, Konga and Zinox Group and Judith Ugwu, Head, People Engagement and Administration, Konga at the instance of the Hon. Commissioner, Imo State Ministry of Digital Economy and E-Government, Dr Chimezie Amadi.

Zinox Technologies and Konga Group, owned by one of Imo’s Illustrious sons, Leo Stan Ekeh, has, from inception, supported the Imo digital initiative and has, again, made good his promise by granting employment opportunities to Imolites under the SkillupImo Project .

Speaking after the interview session for the trainees, the Commissioner, who is driver of the digital empowerment initiative, expressed his heartfelt appreciation to the Zinox Technologies and Konga Group for their collaboration in seeing it that the high level of youth unemployment is drastically reduced to the barest minimum and at the same time addressing issues of insecurity.

“In view of the truth that Imolites are gaining market traction and being equipped with 4.0 industry revolution skill set, I therefore, call for feedback and continued private sector partnerships in order to adequately groom industry ready skill set to offer value upon employment,” Dr. Amadi said.

Earlier in his speech, Ayogu registered his delight and that of his technology group at the crop of digital-savyy graduands the SkillUpImo Project had been able to churn out within a few weeks.

Ugwu, who was visibly impressed by the products of the SkillUpImo Project, also amplified the voice of his colleague, Ayogu, as she commended the Governor Uzodimma, whom she described as “Digital Governor of Nigeria” in his efforts at transforming the digital economy of the State and appreciated the Hon. Commissioner for his commitment to driving the digital empowerment process.

Vacancy positions for which the graduands were for, in this first cohort, included digital marketing, phone repairing, programming, amongst others.



Post Views: 95





Advertisements