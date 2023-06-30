Skin Care Social Media Platform Breakout Aims to Fix Social Media for Skincare

Breakout is a new social media platform dedicated to skincare that aims to fix the misinformation and lack of authenticity in traditional social media platforms

LOS ANGELES, June 30, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — Breakout, a California-based new social media platform dedicated to skincare, is preparing to launch a new version with the mission to transform the way skincare enthusiasts connect with each other and learn about skincare. Having seen success with their beta release and their blog, Breakout is now taking unique approaches to creating a platform that promotes authenticity and correct information.

Breakout was founded by Eric Na, a skincare enthusiast and avid social media user who was frustrated with the current state of social media for skin care. He found the existing model of social media and review sites too simplistic to be effective for skin care.

In traditional social media, where influencers are trusted simply based on their follower counts, an influencer with no skincare expertise could give skincare advice. This can have serious consequences, as they may not have the knowledge or experience to do so. Consequently, wrong skin care can damage skin, and what works for one person might not work for another. In a similar vein, when a ‘like’ from anyone bears the same weight and ratings of a product simply get averaged, it encourages the creation of fake accounts and posts.

“I wanted to create a space where skincare enthusiasts could find the correct, relevant information about any skincare products and skin conditions and where they could feel safe and supported in a community as they explored and shared their skincare journey,” said Na. “I think of skincare as a form of therapy. Anyone can benefit from a good skincare routine. Social media for skincare is supposed to be fun and inclusive and not about fear-mongering, unrealistic standards, or toxicity.”

Breakout takes a number of unique approaches to address these challenges:

It helps users keep track of their skincare routines and keep a skin diary. This is not only a helpful functionality to get tailored advice or to share their skincare routines but also makes it easier to tell if a user has actually used the product they are recommending.

The number of followers or average rating score is hidden by default. Instead, users see tailored discussions and products from users with similar specific skin types, skin concerns, and interests.

‘Trending’ page shows users the topics and products that are being most actively discussed. Then, the product pages contain comprehensive information about those products to help users make informed decisions.

Data privacy is a top priority for Breakout. It is 100% GDPR-compliant and does not spy on user data.

In addition, more features are underway to help ensure the correctness of information and increase trust. Breakout is also partnering with experienced skincare experts and conscious brands to create high-quality content to educate skincare enthusiasts.

Na is no stranger to finding success in the tech space. As an experienced software engineer, he has helped multiple early-stage Silicon Valley startups grow. In launching Breakout, Na has blended his passion for software engineering and skin care to solve the problems that skincare enthusiasts face in social media. Na has recruited a world-class team to help execute his vision and has grown a community of passionate skincare fans to support his endeavor.

Breakout is currently in beta, and the full version is scheduled for release this summer. Skincare enthusiasts and brands wanting to build the future of skin care social media together can create a profile at breakout.so. For business inquiries, they can email pr@breakout.so.

