Skincare Routine You Should Follow During Quarantine – MissBonic

We are in lockdown, and during this time nature is healing itself as pollution level is at its lowest mark. I believe this is the best time to heal your skin too. Hence, I bring you some homemade recipes of Skincare Routine you should follow during the quarantine.

This time 80% of the people are home quarantined because of the Coronavirus Epidemic. In India, there has been a lockdown for 21 days till April 14th.

People are getting bored because they are so used to being busy and suddenly there is nothing for them to do.

Hence, people are searching for ways to indulge themselves somehow.

I believe that one should always see the light and try to be optimistic in every situation. While we are at home, I see this time as the chance to take care of yourself.

So, why not start with your skin first and then we will move on to other areas in future articles.

Life was moving so fast and now suddently everthing is stopped. Just like that.

Switch To Natural Cleanser

Skincare Routine starts with cleanser. It is very important to wash your face with a good cleanser, and what is better than a natural homemade cleanser or face wash.

Before quarantine, we tend to rush to the office or college and we don’t have enough time to prepare homemade face wash and wash our face.

But now we have plenty of time to prepare and use homemade recipes.

Take a tablespoon of Besan or Gram flour in a bowl.

Now add 1 tablespoon of Rosewater in it.

You can also add a pinch of turmeric if you are not allergic to it.

Mix it well to form a paste. Add some more rosewater if required.

Now apply this mixture on your face and neck and leave it for about 10 minutes.

After 10 minutes, apply lukewarm water to your face and swipe all the gram flour from your skin by circulating palm motion.

Skincare Routine Step-2, Toner

For toner, I prefer Rosewater in summer because it soothes skin and it has no side effects.

For oily and acne-prone skin, add a few drops of tea tree oil or neem oil in the 100 ml bottle of rose water.

For dry skin, add a teaspoon of glycerine to a 100 ml bottle of rosewater.

For normal skin, use rosewater only.

If your skin is tanned, add some drops of lemon juice to the bottle of rosewater.

Take a cotton ball and pour some rosewater (according to your skin type) onto it. Now swipe the cotton ball on your entire face and neck.

Throw the cotton ball in the dustbin, and now start patting your face with your fingers so as to get the maximum absorption of the toner.

Skincare Routine Step-3 Moisturization

The last and the most important step of the skincare routine is the moisturization. For this, I recommend non-comedogenic creams that we tend to use when we were a child.

These creams include Nivea, Himalaya, Vicco turmeric, Aloe-vera Gel, etc.

Now as we do not have to step outside, we can apply these creams without any worries because nobody is going to judge for your oily face. Also, you are going out so there is no possibility of accumulation of dirt on your skin.

These creams give optimum moisturization to our skin, and our skin looks young and healthy.

Oily skin – Aloe vera gel ( you can use any brand that suits your skin and comes in your budget ) or Vicco Turmeric.

Dry skin – Nivea moisturizing cream ( you can either use the Nivea soft moisturization or the original blue tin Nivea Creme ) or Himalaya nourishing skin cream.

Normal skin – Opt from any cream mentioned above depending on what suits you the best.

Additional Step, Face Pack

This is an additional step that you do not have to do on a daily basis, instead, do this step once or twice a week.

Oily skin

Take 2 tablespoons of Multani Mitti or Fuller’s Earth in a bowl and add some rose water in it. Now add half teaspoon of lemon juice in it.

Mix it well to form a paste. Now, apply this paste on your entire face and neck, and wash it after 10-15 minutes.

Dry skin

Take a tablespoon of honey in a bowl and add a few drops of lemon to it.

Apply on your face and neck and leave it for about 10 minutes.

Rinse with the help of lukewarm water.

Hey folks, if you have reached to this point in my article, I would like to thank you for reading it. Furthermore, if you have any queries or suggestions regarding the article, you can always share them in the comment section below.

I love to read and reply to all of your comments. In the meantime, stay inside, stay safe, and stay healthy.

