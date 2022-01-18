Skydeo Launches B2B *AccountsGraph for Account Based Marketing (ABM)

NEW YORK, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — Skydeo launches *AccountsGraph B2B audience segments for account-based advertising on programmatic, CTV and social platforms.

“AccountsGraph audiences are a major step forward for B2B advertisers and Account Based Marketing (ABM)”, said Brad Brown, Managing Partner (emeritus) from McKinsey & Co., “Skydeo’s unique combination of B2B data with broad reaching mobile-first consumer data provides marketers the ability to target prospects much like LinkedIn but on any platform at lower cost of media. It’s a compelling solution.”

SkydeoB2B segments include Firmographic and contact data by Company Name Job Title, Industry, Company Revenue, Company Employees as well technographic data based on the the technologies in use by company.

*AccountsGraph lets B2B advertisers target prospects and customers by Company Name at scale. Reaching consumers by the company they work for is important for recruitment advertising and for selling B2B products & services in the finance, IT, Tech, Pharma and Human Resources sectors.

Skydeo *AccountsGraph™ standard taxonomy of the Top 2000 companies in tech, finance, healthcare and other industries is available on Yahoo, TikTok, Google, LiveRamp, Kargo & StackAdapt. For list of the Top 5000 companies go to AccountsGraph.com or contact Skydeo for a custom audience.

According to Skydeo CEO Mike Ford, “Since we launched SkydeoB2B we’ve seen a surge in B2B intent data so there is merit to launching AccountsGraph now. We help B2B advertisers rampup their Account Based Marketing.”

Skydeo is a leading provider of audience targeting, insights and measurement to leading brand advertisers, their agencies and platforms. Skydeo’s mobile first platform includes over 15,000 unique segments across B2B & B2C audiences. https://skydeo.com

