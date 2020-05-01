Skylar Astin Sings ‘Go the Distance’ from ‘Hercules’ After Live-Action Movie Is Announced!

It was just revealed that the Disney animated movie Hercules is going to be turned into a live-action movie and Skylar Astin is hoping to be considered for the film!

The 32-year-old actor, best known for his work in Pitch Perfect and NBC’s Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist, performed a cover of the song “Go the Distance” and posted it on his Twitter account.

Skylar captioned the video with the man raising hand emoji. He captioned the second clip, “I’m also available for the soundtrack. Thank you @DisneyStudios for your consideration during this casting process.”

WHO DO YOU THINK should play Hercules?

Want to see Skylar sing more Disney tunes? Watch his cover of “Out There” from The Hunchback of Notre Dame below!