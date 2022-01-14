Skypod Supports the Memory of Bob Saget and the Scleroderma Research Foundation

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — In loving memory of Bob Saget, A Scleroderma Champion, Board Member of the Scleroderma Research Foundation, and beloved friend, Skypod is pleased to announce their support of those diagnosed and surviving Scleroderma, and their families, with a $1.5 Million in Skypod Credits. These past two years caused challenges for all. This year, Skypod would like to help raise awareness of the importance of education surrounding scleroderma, and give the gift of digital time capsules, to allow families dealing with the effects of a diagnosis the opportunity to capture special moments and memories and deliver those messages to loved ones. Families may sign up at http://www.skypod.com/bob to receive their free credits. No credit card information will be needed, and they may use their credits within one year.

“I can only imagine the confusion and pain of a scleroderma diagnosis. I know if a member of my family were put in that situation, they would be so concerned about us remembering them and our happy memories as a family. That’s why it’s so important to me that these families have Skypod, to hold onto those important memories for a lifetime,” said Skypod Founder and CEO, Richard Jardine.

The concept of Skypod.com was inspired by the many routine flights its CEO, Richard Jardine, had taken over the years. Jardine looked out above the clouds and thought, “What if today was my last day? What would happen to my family, my friends? How would I be remembered? I have so many life lessons, stories, and memories to share with loved ones.” From there, an idea struck him to create the Skypod.com cloud platform; a digital method of storing all the things that matter to him, where he can share and make them viewable to loved ones at specific times in the future. With Skypod, Richard also realized that his loved ones would never risk not “being together” on a birthday, holiday, or special occasion.

Skypod is a patent-pending, cloud storage technology that empowers its users to share important life-changing memories and special messages by creating digital time capsules. The encrypted digital time capsules are safe, secured messages, photos, or videos that are encrypted, delivered immediately and made viewable to loved ones at a later date and time, up to five years in the future. Users of Skypod.com discover that even if they can’t be there physically – they can still show up for the people they love during life’s most precious occasions. Innovative and one-of-a-kind, Skypod digital time capsules are simple to create and share for all occasions, especially useful during end-of-life planning.

About Skypod

Skypod is an innovative, patent-pending, cloud storage platform that allows users to save, record and upload personal videos, photos, and other digital files to be encrypted then delivered to one or more recipients and made viewable at a later date – both during and after life. The encrypted digital time capsules are safe and secured, ideal for those who may want to share a video message on a momentous occasion, including end of life planning, birthdays, holidays, and anniversaries, or to leave behind words of wisdom. This innovative platform was developed to help individuals share special messages with loved ones on any date in the future, especially when they may not be around to deliver them. Skypod gives millions in free credits to anyone in need.

About The Scleroderma Research Foundation

Dedicated to Finding a Cure – When scleroderma patient Sharon Monsky founded the organization, she knew that a cure would not come in her lifetime. Still, she set out to develop a foundation that would deliver life-changing results by bringing the brightest minds in science together and harnessing the power of technology to accelerate the progress of scleroderma research. Since our inception in 1987, we have grown to be the largest nonprofit investor in scleroderma research in the United States.

