Sky's The Limit Launches New Free Mentorship Program With High Impact Workshops

The Institution’s SOAR Initiative Gives Mentors Soft-Skills Training, Boosts Confidence

OAKLAND, Calif., Sept. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — SkysTheLimit.org (“Sky’s the Limit”), the digital community transforming the playing field for entrepreneurial success, is launching new programming to help train mentors and enhance their effectiveness and confidence in their role.

SOAR consists of six high-impact workshops, each designed and created with mentors in mind, to build soft skills that add depth and authenticity to their advising relationships with Sky’s the Limit entrepreneurs. Each module is a live learning experience, recorded and made available to watch or rewatch in mentors’ own time, complete with exercises and relevant resources.

Six workshops are presently available:

Self-Awareness – Increased knowledge of self goes hand-in-hand with understanding others and so this is the starting point of the training journey.

Emotional Intelligence – Learners increase their understanding and effective use of emotional intelligence re: interpersonal communication and relationship building.

Empathy – Explores the importance of empathy in leadership positions, and the centrality of empathy in Human-Centered Design.

Active Listening – Hones this useful technique for relationship building and people management in modern organizations.

Big Picture Analysis – Explores different problem-solving techniques, developing understanding and knowledge that can be developed in day-to-day life.

Interpersonal Communication – Summarizes all previous lessons while giving new insights into interpersonal relationships, building, and maintaining healthy connections, and exploring the challenges of non-verbal communication in a digital age.

The workshops leverage various techniques to enhance learning and engage viewers, including

peer-to-peer learning, discussion-based learning, action learning to spark creativity, independent research, and case studies.

SOAR will be available at skysthelimit.org on September 15, 2022 – please join us!

About SkysTheLimit.org:

SkysTheLimit.org is a non-profit organization whose platform connects under-represented entrepreneurs with volunteer business professionals for free one-on-one mentoring. Sky’s the Limit’s mission is to build a global community where all entrepreneurs and their allies can build meaningful relationships and grow together. The team also provides education and training opportunities to all members as well as monthly funding opportunities.

