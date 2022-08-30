Sky's The Limit Virtual "Beyond Borders" Panel Discussion Featured Migrant and Refugee Entrepreneurs

The Organization Lifts Up All Entrepreneurs; Believes Everyone Deserves a Chance To Fulfill Dreams of Small Business Ownership

OAKLAND, Calif., Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — SkysTheLimit.org (“Sky’s the Limit”), the digital community transforming the playing field for entrepreneurial success, supports ALL entrepreneurs who work on behalf of causes they are passionate about – regardless of their country of origin. This month, the organization hosted a virtual panel featuring three refugee and migrant entrepreneurs.

The panel discussion, held virtually on August 10, and moderated by Sky’s the Limit Chief Operating Officer (COO) Laura Plato, featured Abraham Mwinda, Founder, YCE International; Alejandra Brown, Founder, Resiliados Project & Embraved LLC; and, Gloire Bora, Owner, Go Postal. Each of the three entrepreneurs, who can receive mentoring, coaching, business resources and links to funding through STL, spoke about their own experiences starting and scaling their fledgling ventures, including challenges they overcame, doubts they faced, and inspiration that helps them move forward. They had some inspiring wisdom to share; Mr. Mwinda advised, ” Surround yourself with a community of positive people, and don’t be afraid to ask for help. See your vision and walk your path. Give it your full 100% effort.”

Entrepreneurship is exciting, but also often challenging, even under the best circumstances. Refugee entrepreneurs face numerous obstacles when it comes to launching and growing their businesses successfully. These challenges include language and cultural barriers and lack of access to finances and business advice. Compounding these issues are discrimination and the legal uncertainty that refugees often face regarding their residency status. These are the reasons we designed a comprehensive initiative focused on refugee entrepreneurs called Rise Up.

Ms. Brown’s business, for one, was formed with these challenges in mind. Her nonprofit organization, Resiliados Project, allows refugees to connect with their inner strength to heal traumatic experiences, positively incorporate themselves into the host community, and rebuild their lives with purpose and productivity.

As an organization centered around lifting up and supporting entrepreneurs, Sky’s the Limit recognizes the many talents and gifts that all entrepreneurs bring to the table and welcomes everyone to join their free platform to connect with a community of like-minded entrepreneurs and receive mentorship, coaching and links to business resources and funding.

SkysTheLimit.org is a non-profit organization whose platform connects under-represented entrepreneurs with volunteer business professionals for free one-on-one mentoring. Sky’s the Limit’s mission is to build a global community where all entrepreneurs and their allies can build meaningful relationships and grow together. The team also provides education and training opportunities to all members as well as monthly funding opportunities.

