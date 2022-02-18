SKYSTHELIMIT.ORG ("SKY'S THE LIMIT") and NEWWAVE FOUNDATION Announce Webinar Series: MONEY TALKS

OAKLAND, Calif., Feb. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — SKYSTHELIMIT.ORG (“Sky’s the Limit”) is launching a free financial literacy and entrepreneurship empowerment webinar series with partner Newwave Foundation. The 2-day program of interactive conversations will focus on Financial Literacy & Entrepreneurship to empower and uplift underserved minority communities through storytelling; it will also include advice from notable Financial Experts and Entrepreneurs who have been supported by both organizations.

Said Laura Plato, Chief Operating Officer, Skysthelimit.org: “We are deeply honored to celebrate Black History Month and present this program in the spirit of building generational wealth. SkysTheLimit.org is a portal to possibility – a place where under-resourced entrepreneurs get real-time access to experienced mentors and engaged peers. Through Money Talks, together with our friends at Newwave Foundation, we are excited to celebrate the makers and the movers, and to bring even more skills and advice to our communities.”

The 2-day agenda features Keynote Speakers Nicholas Cary, Co-Founder & Chairman, SkysTheLimit.org, Co-founder & Vice-Chairman, Blockchain.com; and Anthony O’Neal, Host of the popular podcast “The Table” and #1 Bestselling author of Debt-Free Degree. Roundtable sessions include young entrepreneurs and business mentoring advocates from the Sky’s The Limit and Newwave Foundation communities, and a “Let’s Talk” session with seasoned financial gurus. During Black History Month, launching Money Talks offers the opportunity to invest in the growth and education of financial and entrepreneurial expertise in minority and underserved communities. It will sow seeds that help future generations reap the rewards of a more equitable tomorrow and support our vision where every entrepreneur has the opportunity to achieve their full potential.

Programming is scheduled with the following roundtable sessions:

TUE 2/22 KEYNOTE + Q&A

Start Time: 9:30amPST / 12:30pmEST

Speaker: Nic Cary

ENTREPRENEURIAL ROUNDTABLE SPOTLIGHT

Start Time: 10:30amPST / 1:30pmEST

Moderator, Nneka Ukpai Venture Capitalist, 2xTech Founder + Strategy Leader at Better.com.

Panelists:



Sofiat Abdul, Goodfynd

Majesty Gayle, EVO Holdings Group

Jason Kelly , The Wave

, The Wave Ray’Chel Wilson, Raise The Bar Investments + SkysTheLimit.org Entrepreneur

Ahriana Edwards , Founder of Vaila Shoes + NWF Pitch Perfect Finalist

PEER-TO-PEER NETWORKING

Introduced by Bo Ghirardelli, Founder & CEO, SkysTheLimit.org

Start Time: 11:30amPST / 2:30pmEST

WED 2/23 KEYNOTE + Q&A

Start Time: 9:30amPST / 12:30pmEST

Speaker: Anthony O’Neal

FINANCIAL EXPERT PANEL

Start Time: 10:30amPST / 1:30pmEST

Moderator, Nneka Ukpai Venture Capitalist, 2xTech Founder + Strategy Leader at Better.com

Panelists:



Mark Monroe , The Come Up Series

, The Come Up Series Nathan Pinto , Co-Founder + CEO, Credit Mountain

, Co-Founder + CEO, Credit Mountain Devin Blackburn , SVP Director of Executive Wealth Advisory of Northern Trust

PEER-TO-PEER NETWORKING

Start Time: 11:30amPST / 2:30pmEST

Moderator, Nneka Ukpai invites the audience to join special networking sessions for 15 minutes.

Laura Plato, COO Skysthelimit.org and Sherifah Munis, Founder Ne http://www.ve Foundation conclude the 2-Day event.

SKYSTHELIMIT.ORG aims to bridge the gap for young, underrepresented entrepreneurs with exciting business concepts as they reach adulthood and begin exploring their first opportunities to develop their entrepreneurial ideas.

For small business owners facing financial hardships and other significant business challenges, having access to expert mentors and training through the Sky’s the Limit community helps them tackle the key elements required to own and operate a business at every step of the journey. From preparing bank and grant applications to setting up legal structures, to business planning, to product development, marketing, and more, Sky’s the Limit entrepreneurs are better equipped to scale and succeed. Plus, free business mentoring from trusted, vetted professionals helps these entrepreneurs build confidence and experience a safe place to practice and develop the many critical skills needed for long-term success — helping small business owners recover and emerge from the pandemic even stronger and more resilient.

Entrepreneurs can register to participate in the business-mentoring program online at skysthelimit.org by clicking, “I’m an entrepreneur.” Entrepreneurs are welcome at every stage of their journey: 79% report joining at the pre-launch stage and 21% join with an existing business. After joining, entrepreneurs can also connect with peers who are developing businesses across all industries, including fashion and apparel, beauty and food. Free business education resources and training are available on the site, and each month the community upvotes an entrepreneur for grant money to help capitalize their business.

ABOUT SKYSTHELIMIT.ORG

SkysTheLimit.org is a non-profit organization whose platform connects underrepresented entrepreneurs with volunteer business professionals for free one-on-one mentoring. Sky’s the Limit’s mission is to build a global community where all entrepreneurs and their allies can build meaningful relationships and grow together. The team also provides education and training opportunities to all members and monthly startup grant funding opportunities. FB @STLorg

ABOUT NEWWAVE FOUNDATION

The Newwave Foundation is a nonprofit organization whose mission is focused on inspiring the next generation of dreamers by creating opportunities for educational equality.

Our Vision is to “Instill the Dream” in deserving students by preparing them for what’s ahead through scholarships, educational workshops and partnering with like-minded organizations who want to join us in making a difference.

Media Contact

Penny Guyon, Strut Agency, 1 323-874-0772, penny@strutagency.com

SOURCE SkysTheLimit.org

