Sleepopolis Honored For 25 Days of Giving Social Contest in the 28th Annual Webby Awards

RALEIGH, N.C., April 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Sleepopolis, one of the largest sleep resources delivering best-in-class sleep news, mattress and bedding reviews, and sleep health content, announced today that it has been honored for their 25 Days of Giving Social contest in the 28th Annual Webby Awards.

Hailed as the “Internet’s highest honor” by The New York Times, The Webby Awards, presented by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences (IADAS), is the leading international awards organization honoring excellence on the Internet. IADAS, which nominates and selects The Webby Award Winners, comprises Internet industry experts including Marian Croak, VP of Engineering – Responsible AI & Human Centered Technology, Google; Sarah Harden, CEO, Hello Sunshine; Tobe Nwigwe, Artist & Actor; Shigetaka Kurita, Artist & Father of Emojis; Severin Hacker, Cofounder & CTO, Duolingo; Law Roach, Image Architect; Yann LeCun, VP & Chief AI Scientist, Meta; Roxane Gay, Host, The Roxane Gay Agenda; Quinta Brunson, Writer, Director and Actor; Questlove, DJ and Producer; Todd Kaplan, Chief Marketing Officer, Pepsi Co; Ashley Murphy, VP Global Consumer Marketing, Rare Beauty; Nelly Mensah, VP of Digital Innovation, Global Head of Web3 and Metaverse, LVMH; Jim Habig, Vice President Marketing, LinkedIn; and Tonya Custis, Director of AI Research, Autodesk.

Each December, Sleepopolis hosts 25 Days of Giving, wherein they give away a different mattress for 25 days. In addition to giving away mattresses from the brands you know and love, Sleepopolis also uses this time to give back to the community. Everyone deserves a good night’s rest, but not everyone has a safe place they can lay their head down at night. In 2023, they joined forces with their sister site, Sleep Adviser, to donate $50,000 to Sleep in Heavenly Peace (SHP), an organization working to eradicate childhood bed poverty by donating bunk beds to families in need.

“Honorees like Sleepopolis are setting the standard for innovation and creativity on the Internet,” said Claire Graves, President of The Webby Awards. “It is an incredible achievement to be selected among the best from the 13,000 projects we reviewed this year.”

“We are thrilled to share that our diligent give back efforts are being highlighted by the Webby Awards,” said Alanna Nuñez, Senior director of content at Sleepopolis. “The 25 Days of Giving campaign is a labor of love and an opportunity to raise awareness about bed poverty. We appreciate the recognition – if this means even one person who might not have been familiar with bed poverty now is, we’ve accomplished our goal.”

To learn more about Sleepopolis and 25 Days of Giving, please visit https://sleepopolis.com/.

About Sleepopolis

Since launching in 2014, Sleepopolis has maintained a simple, but important mission: to help people get incredible sleep. Its team of journalists, product reviewers, and sleep experts deliver best-in-class sleep news, mattress and bedding reviews, and sleep health content. With an average monthly reach of 27 million impressions, Sleepopolis has become one of the largest sleep resources on the Internet. Whether you’re shopping for a new mattress or looking for an answer to a specific sleep question, you’ll find it at Sleepopolis. Follow us on Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, or visit us at Sleepopolis.com to learn more.

About The Webby Awards:

Hailed as the “Internet’s highest honor” by The New York Times, The Webby Awards is the leading international awards organization honoring excellence on the Internet, including Websites and Mobile Sites; Video; Advertising, Media and PR; Apps & Software, Social; Podcasts; Games and AI, Metaverse & Virtual. Established in 1996, The Webby Awards received 13,000 entries from all 50 states and over 70 countries worldwide this year. The Webby Awards are presented by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences (IADAS). Sponsors and Partners of The Webby Awards include WP Engine, LinkedIn, Verizon, YouGov, NAACP, KPMG, Wall Street Journal, Fast Company, Vox Media, The Hustle, Podcast Movement, It’s Nice That, Convince & Convert, The Neuron, The Gradient, Last Week in AI, MKT1, Bens Bites, The Tilt, Orangeletter, AIGA and The Standard Hotel.

Contact:

5W Public Relations

Sleepopolis@5wpr.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sleepopolis-honored-for-25-days-of-giving-social-contest-in-the-28th-annual-webby-awards-302109335.html

SOURCE Sleepopolis

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Email

