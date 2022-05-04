"Slicing His Way to the Top," View the VIBE's May Digital Cover Features TikTok ASMR Sensation, Cancer Survivor and Top Chef, Wallace Wong

TORONTO, May 4, 2022 /CNW/ – View the VIBE’s May 2022 digital cover stars, Wallace Wong, aka. @w2thesixpackchef on TikTok and Instagram. This month, for Asian Heritage month, is featuring the rising culinary talent that is “Slicing His Way to the Top.”

Wallace Wong is a Michelin Star trained chef, who’s been climbing the ranks from Top Chef, to the Top of TikTik. This self taught content creator, combined his passion for cooking with his mind blowing knife skills to create viral videos that leave you hooked. Recently growing his community to over 1-million TikTok followers, and amassing over 90-million views on one video alone!

Like many others during the pandemic, being the true survivor (a cancer survivor) that he is, Wallace Wong set out to both fill a market opportunity, while supporting the culinary community–that was (and is) truly hurting from the pandemic. By launching a new meal program called Spatula, which our editors claim is, “the new chef-made meal plan you didn’t know you needed!”

“I don’t want to make healthy food delicious,” says Wong. “I want to make delicious food healthy.” Words to live by!

“After a much needed hiatus, our team is proud to kick-off the return of our monthly digital cover feature series,” says Steven Branco, STAMINA Group Inc . creative director and founder. “We’re back, poised and exuding confidence in what we have in store: championing diversity by showcasing the underrepresented. Not only during the months that it’s ‘trendy’ to do so, but year round. This month just so happens that Wallace Wong and Asian Heritage Month aligned, but we proudly strive to diversify our features all year, with people of all races, genders and sexual orientations. Wallace didn’t get selected because he’s Asian, it’s because he’s truly a rising star that deserves the spotlight–and one we should all keep an eye on. He’s up to great things!”

For the full digital cover feature story, please visit: https://viewthevibe.com/this-tiktok-star-is-slicing-his-way-to-the-top-wallace-wong/

For the digital cover, please see our Instagram post:

https://www.instagram.com/p/CdI9kpPrXDf/

Editor’s Note: Please see supporting editorial visuals here. Supporting brand visuals here.

Cover Photo Credit: Wallace Wong, @w2sixpackchef, styled and art directed by Steven Branco, and shot by Nick Merzetti for View the VIBE’s May 2022 Cover Story.

