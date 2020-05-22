Slimmed-down Rebel Wilson shows off killer moves in TikTok video

She announced earlier this year that she was going to make her health a priority.

And on Thursday, Rebel Wilson drew attention to her slimmed-down figure in a TikTok video shared to Instagram.

Dressed casually in her Sydney home, the 40-year-old Australian actress showed off her killer dance moves while lip synching to Britney Spears’ iconic hit, Baby One More Time.

‘Battle me if you dare!’ Rebel Wilson, 40, showed off her killer moves in a TikTok video shared to Instagram on Thursday, following her recent weight loss

Rebel looked glamorous for the impromptu dance session, allowing her curly blonde locks to frame her elegant makeup palette.

The Pitch Perfect star began by taking a sip of water, before launching into an energetic routine, complete with boxing moves, high kicks and hair flicks.

She later grabbed hold of a baseball hat, swinging it around while moving her hips.

Kicking goals: Rebel works out six days a week (pictured left in 2011, and right in January this year)

At home with Rebel: Dressed casually in her Sydney home, the star performed high kicks, hair flicks and moved her hips, while lip synching to Britney Spears’ hit, Baby One More Time

Having a laugh: Rebel wrote in the post’s caption: ‘Battle me on TikTok if you dare! Work out your own half… but beware I’m batting 100,’ alongside the hashtag ‘Rebel beatdown’

Rebel wrote in the post’s caption: ‘Battle me on TikTok if you dare! Work out your own half… but beware I’m batting 100,’ alongside the hashtag ‘Rebel Wilson beatdown’.

Earlier this year, the Isn’t It Romantic star announced that she was going to make her health a priority.

‘Okay so, for me 2020 is going to be called “The Year of Health”,’ Rebel wrote in the caption of an Instagram post.

She added: ‘So I put on the athleisure and went out for a walk, deliberately hydrating on the couch right now.’

‘The year of health’: Earlier this year, the Isn’t It Romantic star announced on Instagram that she was going to make her health a priority

Temptations: ‘And [I’m] trying to avoid the sugar and junk food, which is going to be hard after the holidays I’ve just had but I’m going to do it!’ she told fans

‘And [I’m] trying to avoid the sugar and junk food, which is going to be hard after the holidays I’ve just had but I’m going to do it!’

‘Who’s with me in making some positive changes this year?’ she concluded.

After declaring her health and fitness goals, Rebel has been working hard at the gym this year.

Go girl! Rebel has been working hard at the gym this year. She is pictured breaking a sweat prior to the coronavirus pandemic in Los Angeles

She has been spotted on numerous occasions breaking a sweat with her personal trainer, Jono Castano Acero.

Speaking to E!, Jono recently revealed that ‘results come through consistency’, before explaining how he created a personalised program for the comedic actress.

During a typical week, Rebel works on high-intensity interval training, mobility, weights, resistance, technique and tempo, getting only one day a week for resting.