Slumdog Millionaire actor Irrfan Khan has died aged 53

Slumdog Millionaire and Li Of Pi star Irrfan Khan has died aged 53 following a battle with colon cancer.

He was rushed to a Mumbai hospital for treatment on Tuesday after suffering a kidney infection and was placed in intensive care and died a day later.

Irrfan had been battling the tumour since 2018. He is survived by his wife Sutapa Sikdar and sons Babil and Ayan Khan.

A look back: Irrfan starred as the police inspector in 2008 movie, Slumdog Millionaire (right) alongside Dev Patel (left)

His spokesperson said he had ‘spent his final hours surrounded by his love, his family for whom he most cared about.’

They wrote in a statement: ‘”I trust, I have surrendered”, these were some of the many words that Irrfan expressed in a heartfelt note he wrote in 2018 opening up about his fight with cancer.

‘And a man of few words and an actor of silent expressions with his deep eyes and his memorable actions on screen.

Acclaimed: (L-R) Irrfan, Dev, Freida Pinto, and Anil Kapoor with their awards for Outstanding Cast in a Motion Picture for Slumdog Millionaire at the Screen Actors Guild Awards in 2009

Support: Irrfan’s son Babil was comforted by well-wishers outside the hospital while wearing a protective facemask amid the coronavirus pandemic

Upsetting: Friends and family gathered round to offer their support at such a tragic time

‘It’s saddening that this day, we have to bring forward the news of him passing away.

‘After having been struck by lightning in 2018 with the news of a rare cancer, he took life soon after as it came and he fought the many battles that came with it.

‘Surrounded by his love, his family for whom he most cared about, he left for heaven abode, leaving behind truly a legacy of his own.

‘We all pray and hope that he is at peace. And to resonate and part with his words he had said, “As if I was tasting life for the first time, the magical side of it”.’

Loss: Irrfan is survived by his wife Sutapa Sikdar and sons Babil and Ayan (pictured at the film premiere of Tere Mere Phere in Mumbai in 2011)

The day before, Irrfan’s spokesperson had said: ‘Yes, it is true that Irrfan Khan is admitted to ICU at Kokilaben in Mumbai because of a colon infection.

‘We would keep everyone updated. He is under doctor’s observation. His strength and courage have helped him battle and fight so far and we are sure with his tremendous willpower and prayers of his well wishers, he will recover soon.’

It has been widely reported that Irrfan had been diagnosed with an neuroendocrine tumour in March 2018.

Last year, Khan had posted a video about his cancer battle.

He had said: ‘One doesn’t have any other choice but to remain positive. Whether you are able to make lemonade in such situations is entirely up to you.’

Incredible role: Irrfan starred as the Adult Pi Patel in 2012 movie Life Of Pi (left)

A- list: Irrfan, promoting movie Inferno alongside Tom Hanks (centre) and Ron Howard (right)

He also acknowledged his battle with a train ride in which he reached the wrong destination.

He had said: ‘I had been in a different game, I was travelling on a speedy train ride. I had dreams, plans, aspirations, goals, was fully engaged in them. And suddenly someone taps me on my shoulder and I turn to see.

‘”Your destination is about to come. Please get down.”

‘I was confused. “No, no, my destination hasn’t come.” [They said]. “No this is it, this is how it comes sometimes”.’

Sadly, Irrfan’s mother, Saeeda Begum, also passed away at the weekend aged 95, and Irrfan had attended her funeral via a video link.

Khan had starred in Slumdog Millionaire in 2008 alongside Dev Patel. He also also appeared in The Darjeeling Limited, Life of Pi and Jurassic World.

Rest in peace: Twitter was quickly flooded with tributes to the acclaimed Bollywood star

Twitter was flooded with tributes from his fans on Wednesday.

They wrote: ‘RIP – Legend. #IrrfanKhan. You will be missed badly and Your work always be Remembered Sir! May you Rest in Peace.’

‘We are deeply pained at the tragic passing away of Irrfan Khan, an exceptional artist and human being.

‘Our condolences to his family, loved ones and everyone who admired his work. May his soul rest in peace.’

‘Oh Lord! One of my favorite Bollywood Actor. RIP Irrfan Khan.’

‘Well, I was not ready for this… RIP! What is this 2020 doing to the world?

“I suppose in the end, the whole of #life becomes an act of letting go, but what always hurts the most is not taking a moment to say #goodbye.”’