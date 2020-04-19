Smack it Card Game for Kids



Get ready for some fast-paced, rowdy FUN. Smack it! is a fun and exciting NEW twist on the classic kid’s card games Slap Jack and War. (Two fun card games for kids everyone loves to play).

Smack it! is EASY to learn and outrageously FUN to play. This is a family game which can be played by 2 to 7 players, for kids age 6 +. Smack it! is a fast card game with an average play time between 7 and 14 minutes.

GREAT FUN: Your kids will LOVE playing Smack it! and it will quickly become one of their favorite card games. The game is fast-moving and, if you blink your eyes, you might just miss some of the action! It makes a great addition to family game night because it’s easy for younger children to play and have fun with adults.

EASY-TO-LEARN: Smack it! is easier to learn than these classic children’s games: go fish, old maid, crazy eights or checkers. You can teach the game to your kids in less than one minute.

EDUCATIONAL: Smack it! can be used to reinforce beginner math skills (numbers 1 thru 50). It’s a fun number recognition and comparison learning game, for example: 49 is greater than 36. (Shhh! Don’t tell the kids!)







