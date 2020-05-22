Small business and unions clash over COVID-19 protections

coronavirus,

Small business and unions have clashed over the need for new COVID-19 regulations in Tasmania. The stoush comes after the Community and Public Sector Union succeeded in its lobbying to have protective screens installed at 27 Service Tasmania shops. Small Business Council chief Robert Mallett said he was in discussions with the government on regulations to come into effect for businesses after June 15. “The draft guidelines are too prescriptive,” Mr Mallett said. “We really just need two regulations: a COVDID-19 workplace plan and one to ensure businesses comply with the plan. “The draft regulations seem to just focus on penalties. “This horse has bolted, we have caught the horse and it is back in the stable. It will be a huge expense for many businesses to put new measures in place.” He was pleased the regulations did not include protective screens which he described as “completely ineffective”. “What are we trying to get protection from – we have 12 active cases of coronavirus,” Mr Mallett said. Unions Tasmania secretary Jessica Munday was outraged arguingthat COVID-19 measures were vital for not only workers but also the public. “It is outrageous that business would rail against essential regulations,” Ms Munday said. “We’ve seen in Victoria how fast coronavirus can spread in an abattoir and McDonalds (restaurant) so it is utterly irresponsible to advocate for less safety in workplaces. “It is dangerous and inconsistent with government advice – this is as much a public health issue as it is a safety issue for workers.” From the June 15 minimum standards will be established in a set of new regulations for business. Meanwhile, CPSU general secretary Tom Lynch has welcomed the decision to install protective screens in Service Tasmania shops. “This decision was as a great relief to our members and gives them a greater level of confidence they can continue to provide services to Tasmanians in relative safety,” Mr Lynch said. ‘This is a great example to all those other employers out there about the type of controls they will need to consider for their workplaces as they consider reopening. “The Gutwein government has put in place a strong and enforceable framework to minimise the risk of a second wave of infections as workplaces reopen.”

