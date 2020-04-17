Small Business Women Australia: Become an expert in business for FREE

A successful Australian business mentor is helping female entrepreneurs trying to succeed amid the coronavirus pandemic by offering them 30 weeks of free training in business skills.

Business and strategy expert Amanda Rose has launched her online program, Small Business Women Australia – a Facebook group for members to learn tips on running and managing a company from every angle.

The program, which started on April 15th, will hold live sessions each week as well as inform women about grants and opportunities available.

The sessions will cover important topics including marketing, HR, accounting and finance, recruitment, branding, psychology, self improvement, building confidence, and workplace culture.

Four of the sessions will be run by guest speakers: CEO of Digital Talent Group, Kylie Bartlett, CEO of Mediation First Karen Howard, CEO of FD Global Connections Trenna Blair and CEO of Taurus Marketing Sharon Williams.

The Small Business Women Australia group page, which so far has 1,085 members, also connects entrepreneurs and allows them to share their experiences.

Amanda said: ‘[This group is for overstretched business women] and I want to remind them, they’re not alone. We’re in this together.’

Small Business Women Australia guest hosts 15th April – Kylie Bartlett CEO of Digital Talent Group. She will be presenting on social media and how to leverage a lock-down 22nd April – Karen Howard CEO of Mediation First. Karen will be conducting a Q & A on ‘Building resilience: What can you control when everything feels out of control’? 29th April – Trenna Blair CEO of FD Global Connections. Trenna will be presenting on ‘Scaling during tumultuous times’ 6th May – Sharon Williams Founder and CEO of Taurus Marketing. Sharon will be presenting on business survival tips, specifically around; marketing, personal branding, public relations and pivoting your business to a new normal

The coronavirus crisis in Australia has left an estimated one million people out of work, 41 dead and 6,447 more fighting the infection.

Thousands of people and businesses have lost out due to the pandemic – including retailers, hospitality workers and those in the tourism industry.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison introduced changes to the way Australians live in order to combat the deadly respiratory illness, including limiting public outings to essential travel, closing the borders and dismantling almost all social activities.

Gyms and personal trainers, as well as beauticians and people employed in the events industry have been detrimentally impacted.

While Prime Minister Scott Morrison never officially closed retail stores, many were also forced to close as the government imposed strict stay at home orders urging people to leave their houses only for necessities.