Small Businesses Counting on Loan Forgiveness Could Be Stuck With Debt

This week, Zumasys, a small technology company in California, and two of its subsidiaries, filed a lawsuit against the Treasury Department, Mr. Mnuchin, the S.B.A. and Jovita Carranza, the S.B.A. administrator, claiming that the latest guidance was unlawful. The company, which has fewer than 50 employees, received a $521,500 loan that it used for payroll costs and now it fears that it might have to repay that money. According to the complaint, Zumasys had access to other credit sources but the small business loan was the only option available that would have provided funds that did not need to be repaid.