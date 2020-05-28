Small businesses defy shutdown order and reopen in NYC

A Staten Island tanning salon was shut down by NYPD cops on Thursday after reopening in defiance of the lockdown order like hundreds of small businesses across New York that are quietly opening their doors after growing tired of waiting for the mayor or governor to let them get back to work.

Sunbelievable, a tanning salon run by Bobby Catone, reopened after he complained that he was being treated like a ‘prisoner’.

It is unclear whether or not he was able to serve any customers before police shut him down again on Thursday. Dozens of protesters turned out to support him.

Some wore masks, others did not.

Catone told DailyMail.com: ‘The problem is they don’t give you a date. Now it’s phases. It went from flatten the curve to now I’ve got to wait a little longer.. we did that. Everybody did that. We were willing to sit in, make no money – it’s not healthy to stay in, first of all, after a few weeks people started realizing this isn’t really making much sense.

‘We did our jobs. We trusted you. Now you’re not trusting us.’

Sunbelievable, a tanning salon on Staten Island, reopened on Thursday after owner Bobby Catone (shown in light blue shirt) said he felt like he was being held ‘prisoner’ by city officials keeping him closed

Catone embraces a friend at the tanning salon. He was not wearing a masks but others, who stood outside to protest, did

NYPD cops descended on the business, shut it down, and gathered signs criticizing Cuomo for keeping them closed

Catone put a sign in the window telling customers he’d been shut down by the health department afterwards

There were dozens of protesters there to support Catone. Some wore masks, others did not

DE BLASIO RANTS AT BUSINESSES: I MAKE THE RULES, NOT YOU De Blasio on Thursday launched a lengthy rant at small businesses that reopen without his permission, claiming that was not how ‘democracy’ worked and warning them they would face steep fines for not following his rules. ‘Businesses don’t get to make up their own rules…’I know people are anxious and frustrated. ‘It is idiotic to try to open a business today that will be legally able to reopen in a week or two. How about waiting until it’s legal? If you don’t, you’re going to suffer the consequences. ‘The guidelines really are clear. ‘Businesses are not supposed to make up their own rules and jump the gun. ‘If someone thinks they get to make up the rules for everyone else I hate to inform them that’s not how it works in a democracy. ‘We are all in the middle of a pandemic – a health crisis. The only way we’ve gotten things better is by all sticking together. It’s working. ‘I’m not into free agents. people deciding that they get to make the rules and they can do something no one else can do. ‘Any business that attempts to open that should not yet be open , we’re going to go and tell them shut down right now. ‘If they ignore the instructions, that starts with a $1,000 fine and we’ll escalate from there. When phase one is formally declared, that’s when the next group of businesses can open. The bottom line is you don’t get to jump the gun. ‘We’re talking about phase 1 beginning in a week or two at this point I don’t think it’s too much to ask to wait to get the all clear,’ he said.

New York City recorded only 59 hospitalizations on Wednesday and 45 people died on Tuesday. Despite the low numbers, De Blasio and Cuomo have both dodged giving a reopening date for weeks and say the city’s ‘numbers’ aren’t low enough yet.

It is enraging business owners who demand to know why they haven’t been allowed to return to work and implement social distancing and disinfecting rules while retail giants like Walmart, Costco, Home Depot and Amazon sweep the market.

All of those major stores have been deemed essential since the beginning of the pandemic predominantly because they sell household items and groceries.

But they also sell countless other types of goods and have continued to make profits while people shop online and in their stores.

Over the past week, businesses have quietly started reopening across the city. Some keep their doors locked once customers are inside and others turn out the lights to try to avoid attracting police attention.

Many did not want to be named publicly because they have been threatened with ‘aggressive’ enforcement from Mayor Bill de Blasio, according to Bruce Backman, spokesman for Reopen New York, a coalition of small businesses.

My Unique, a thrift store with multiple locations in the Bronx, Brooklyn and New Jersey, is open.

Peter Elliot Blue, a menswear store on the Upper East Side, has been open for weeks. The store owner, a 78-year-old veteran, is only allowing two people in at a time and is giving them masks and gloves. He says he can’t affor to stay closed.

‘We have 11 locations across NY & NJ, and as so many other small businesses, have been immensely impacted by the shutdown over the past few months.

‘My boss started the company in 1987, and since the COVID crisis began, he’s been working around the clock trying to salvage the business and figure out how to survive this shutdown.

‘He’s expressed how difficult it has been; we are a tight knit group, some employees have been with him for decades.

‘We know them like family, and they’ve been unable to earn the income they rely on to feed those families.

‘The safety of our customers and staff is our top priority, but we also provide essential goods, and have prepared our stores with every CDC safety measure and then some.

‘In NJ, our stores have been deemed essential business and permitted to open during phase 1 reopening.

‘We’ve been allowed to open on Long Island as well, but in NYC we have not been given the same qualification,’ Chelsea McCarthy, Digital Operations, told DailyMail.com.

She added that the store sells items that have been deemed essential from the start of the pandemic, like paper towel, and that customers rely on their low prices for the goods.

They tried to stay open but were shut down by NYPD cops, she said, who came in and told everyone to leave.

Ilya Iskhakov runs Beard Barberia Cut and Shave, in Williamsburg.

He closed his doors briefly and was shut down by three cops who came to the shop and threatened him and his customers with summonses.

Beard Barberia Cut and Shave in Williamsburg, Brooklyn. Owner Ilya Iskhakov reopened quietly on May 22 and three cops showed up to shut him down again (shown). He’s since started giving people haircuts in their homes and even moved to a temporary premises to avoid being caught

Peter Eliot Blue, a menswear store on the Upper East Side, has been open since the end of April

Owner Eliot Rabin, 78, let two people in the store at a time and provides shoppers with masks and gloves. He says he couldn’t afford to stay closed

‘They are hard working Americans that don’t want to be in danger,’ he told DailyMail.com.

He said he is now going to people’s homes to perform haircuts but has also moved his own business to a temporary location to avoid being shutdown.

‘At the moment my customers are reaching out so I perform in house haircuts just to eat food and pay rent and utilities,’ he said.

Gymies, a children’s gym in Brooklyn, has been closed for months.

The gym area where children play is still closed but it has reopened its small retail section.

Michael Weinstein runs 360, an events company in Long Island. He has reopened his showroom and is inviting clients in once again.

‘We need to open in order to meet one on one sagely with clients looking to use our various services.

‘We have a showroom that has samples and it really helps to see the samples in person,’ he said.

All belong to Reopen New York, a coalition of hundreds of businesses that has formed to unite against the local officials keeping them closed.

‘Why is the mayor favoring Walmart and Costco over New York small businesses?

‘When did the mayor and the governor become pawns against small business? It’s probably the strangest position they have ever taken,’ Bruce Backman, a spokesman for the coalition, told DailyMail.com.

My Unique thrift store, which has locations in the Bronx and Brooklyn, has reopened some of its locations despite shutdown orders

Gymies Gym in Brooklyn has not reopened its play area but it is reopening for curbside retail

They say there is no science or data to support the notion that mega stores can enforce mask wearing and social distancing better than they can.

They are calling into question the mayor and governor’s entire shutdown strategy which banned small independent retailers from selling clothes and shoes, but allowed huge businesses to carry those items because they sold other ‘essential’ products.

‘How is Walmart safer than a small children’s good store or a jewelry store?

‘Plenty of medical professionals will advocate small businesses with small groups of people will have far less spread of the virus than huge stores.

‘It makes no sense and it’s a crime…It’s the most dangerous, reckless policy in the history of the city of New York,’ he said.

Backman said all of the businesses are committed to operating safely and that they all accept they must enforce social distancing and hygiene rules.

‘To join this group you have to agree to follow the recommended safety regulations. This isn’t some willy nilly reopen group out of Michigan with guns. It was started by single mothers, businesses who are desperate not to lose everything.

CHICAGO ISSUES 13-PAGE GUIDELINES FOR RESTAURANTS – LEAVING NYC IN THE DUST Chicago has issued a 13-page set of guidelines for restaurants to reopen safely, eclipsing the complete lack of information given to restaurants so far by New York City officials. People will be allowed to start dining outdoors in by June 1, the mayor said. By contrast, NYC’s reopening plan puts restaurants in the second phase which is potentially still a month away. Chicago’s guidelines include; Tables must be 6ft apart or have a divider like Plexiglass separating them

Party size is capped at 6

Diners must wear masks at all times apart from when eating

Staff must wear masks at all times

Self-service stations are banned

‘We can’t open and all our clients are getting in the car and driving to Walmart. Beyond the fact of accessibility issues – most aren’t in local communities and many New Yorkers don’t have cars. In my own family, if I have to go out, my wife cant go to the grocery store,’ he said.

He thinks de Blasio and Cuomo are clinging to the shutdown to cling on the power they have over the city but that they may also be receiving pressure from retail giants.

‘I think it’s a power grab… you have to wonder, how much lobbying are the big box stores doing to keep themselves the only ones in business?

‘When have we ever forced people to go to three stores to buy everything? It’s like the Soviet Union.

‘We are encouraging stores to open, regardless of what the governor says… they can’t shut us all down.’

The New York City Hospitality Alliance is asking for restaurants to be allowed to reopen in the first phase of the relaunch with outdoor tables.

Andrew Rigie, the director, told DailyMail.com: ‘People are frustrated. Many businesses and restaurant owners are frustrated they want to get open but we’re not going to determine when we’re going to.

‘Some are angry and want to reopen right away and others that are very unhappy but are more understanding.’

They need more in the way of grants – not loans – to tide them over until they can do open their doors, he added.

‘If you’re not going to let them reopen, what other kind of help are you going to give? It’s an extended period of time that is hurting them so much,’ he said.

NYC restaurants plead to be allowed to open with outdoor tables and say they’re in ‘dire need of help’ after being forced to stay closed for 11 weeks despite dwindling infection numbers

New York City‘s restaurants are pleading with elected officials to reopen with outdoor tables and say they are in ‘dire need of help’ after being forced to have closed for 11 and a half weeks.

The statewide shutdown went into effect on March 20 but dine-in service at bars and restaurants happened four days earlier on May 16. It means bars and restaurants across New York City haven’t served anyone indoors for nearly 12 weeks now.

Many have scraped by with take-out service and by taking on debt but dozens have been forced to permanently close their doors.

Restaurants are not due to reopen anytime soon. They are in the third phase of Governor Andrew Cuomo‘s reopening plan which could still be at least six weeks away.

People walk by an empty restaurant in the Financial District in lower Manhattan on May 18 amid the pandemic

De Blasio says New York City will not start to reopen until the first half of June and he is clinging on to hopes of a federal bailout.

GROWING LIST OF NYC RESTAURANTS FORCED TO PERMANENTLY CLOSE MANHATTAN Gotham Bar & Grill, Greenwich Village Schnippers, Tribeca Bistro Cassis, Upper West Side Randall’s, Lower East Side Effy’s, Upper West Side Toro NYC, Chelsea Jewel Bako, East Village Jacques Torres, Hudson Square Beyoglu, Upper East Side Coogans, Washington Heights The Aviary, Columbus Circle The Office, Columbus Circle Gem Spa, East Village The Paris Cafe, Financial District Lucky Strike, Soho Pegu Club, Soho Daddy-O, West Village Gimme Coffee, Nolita BROOKLYN Wolf and Lamb Steakhouse, Flatbush Greene Grape Annex, Fort Greene Cherry Point, Greenpoint Blue Ribbon Fried Chicken, Park Slope Gimme Coffee, Williamsburg QUEENS The Irish Cottage, Forest Hills Woodhaven House, Rego Park

Just 55 people were hospitalized across New York City with suspected COVID-19 cases on Tuesday. At the height of the pandemic, more than 1,600 were being admitted.

But the city remains closed while the government hires more contact tracers and waits for hospital beds to become free.

In the meantime, the restaurant industry is crying out for help while also trying to work with elected officials to get themselves back on their feet.

One solution for some has to be reopen on a curbside basis, letting people buy cocktails to go with small orders of food, or delivery.

Andrew Rigie, Director of The New York City Hospitality Alliance, was reluctant to criticize the mayor or governor’s handling of the crisis on Wednesday but he told DailyMail.com the industry and many of its leaders are becoming ‘frustrated’ with the ongoing uncertainty.

‘We’re advocating outdoor to be in phase one. We understand why we’re at a greater risk than other industries… but we are the fabric of New York City,’ he said.

He said restaurant owners were prepared to enforce measures like mask-wearing and were eagerly waiting for more guidance from officials on how they can prepare.

‘They’re moving to take some action but there’s no doubt we need more.

‘The governor has determined the phases of reopening. The last thing that we want is a second round of this, we have one chance to get this right,’ he said.

One of their concerns is that even after restaurants are allowed to resume business, people will be too afraid to dine in.

‘It’s a very difficult balance – we understand people are in a rush to reopen but if the dining public isn’t ready, it doesn’t matter what the government says.

‘It’s going to be consumer confidence. What are we doing to make people feel comfortable? That’s going to be an important component,’ Rigie said.

He is yet to be told by the government what capacity bars and restaurants can operate at.

Just to be financially able to reopen, restaurants say they need at least 75 percent of their usual occupancy.

But they still have not been guided by officials on how many people they’ll be allowed to serve and the rules for masks, gloves and any other type of health measures, are yet to be laid out.

Moving restaurants into phase one of the structured reopening plan would be ‘incredibly helpful,’ he said.

‘New Yorkers are out and about. If they’re out, we have a responsibility to provide them a safe place to be.

‘Le’ts least open up the streets in a safe and orderly way.

‘People are frustrated. Many businesses and restaurant owners are frustrated they want to get open but we’re not going to determine when we’re going to.

‘Some are angry and want to reopen right away and others that are very unhappy but are more understanding.’

They need more in the way of grants – not loans – to tide them over until they can do open their doors, he added.

‘If you’re not going to let them reopen, what other kind of help are you going to give?

‘It’s an extended period of time that is hurting them so much,’ he said.

