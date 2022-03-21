Small Businesses Value Social Media Over All Other Digital Marketing Channels

WASHINGTON, March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Visual Objects, a data-driven portfolio website, surveyed 1,003 small business owners and managers to learn about their approach to digital marketing and learned that two-thirds utilize social media.

The survey found that 25% of small businesses consider social media their most successful digital marketing tool in 2022. Though it remains as the top choice, this is a notable decrease from 2021’s findings where 73% of the participants found social media to be their most fruitful channel.

Visual Objects’ research takes a look at the range of small business digital channels and strategies and compares it with last year’s results. This report uncovers the preferred marketing tools of the small businesses, how they allot their focus, and their perception of specific tools.

2022 Small Business Digital Marketing Plans

Our team highlights the following 2022 trends in the report:

Over two-thirds of small businesses (67%) use social media tools.

Small businesses found that social media (25%), their company website (20%), and online advertising (18%) were their top three most successful digital marketing tools.

Only 6% of small businesses believe that video marketing helps achieve their goals.

Nearly half of small businesses (48%) still use email marketing.

Just 6% of small businesses find value in SEO and content marketing.

Stephanie Brown, social media consultant and coach at The Content Fixer, believes small businesses genuinely connect with customers over social media.

“Social media also allows for more authentic connection with your dream clients,” Brown said. “Other marketing channels may not allow you to establish a real know-like-trust relationship with the people you’re trying to reach.”

Curious to know more about small business digital marketing trends? Check out the full report.

