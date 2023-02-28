Small Satellite Global Market Report 2022: Massive Demand from the Commercial Sector Drives Sector

The global small satellite market size is expected to grow and register steady CAGR in the forecast period, 2023-2027. Factors such as the development of automated technologies and technological advancements and lower launch costs of small satellites are primarily driving the demand for the global small satellite market.

There is increased demand for compact satellites due to the advantages offered by them including low weight and less developing time across the globe. Also, the surge in the demand for high-resolution imaging services worldwide and the use of small satellites for commercial purposes are further expected to fuel the growth of global small satellite market over the next five years.



Massive Demand from the Commercial Sector Drives the Market Demand



The rise in the efforts by the manufacturers and the use of advanced technologies in the manufacturing process have significantly lowered the overall cost of small satellites. They can be manufactured by using reusable and low-cost hardware components as well as technology. Due to their cost-effectiveness, the small satellites could be used to offer services like broadband internet and television services in the commercial sector.

Also, the small size and lightweight nature of the small satellites eliminate the need for specialized launch vehicles like that of regular satellites, which further lowers the launch cost of the small satellites. The ongoing technological advancements have enabled the miniaturization of the components and the related software, which has made private companies and small and medium-sized enterprises invest in the small satellites market.

Also, the advent of microelectronic innovations, including antennas, lightweight aperture, control sensors and actuators, and multispectral images, are expected to enhance the efficiency and processing power of small satellites. Therefore, the ongoing advancements and the rise in the use of small satellites in the commercial sector are expected to bolster the market demand over the next five years.



Rise in Popularity of the Compact Satellites is Expected to Fuel the Market Demand



Small satellites are significant resources in the building process and facilitate access to explore space. They can be built and placed in orbit at lower costs as compared to conventional satellites. Besides this, the major advantage of using small satellites is the less time spent on building them. Microsatellites and nanosatellites are gaining popularity as they provide cost-effective solutions to the end-users and are usually used for research, commercial and communication purposes. The advantages offered by the small satellites, including the shorter development cycle and lower costs, lower launch costs, lightweight characteristics, and executing complex computing capabilities, are expected to propel the small satellite uses across the globe.



Also, the expected roll-out of 5G technology to provide an enhanced user experience with higher speeds is expected to create lucrative growth opportunities for the market. Small satellites can be used to deliver high data rates to terrestrial wireless networks in urban and suburban areas. The growing demand for high-speed internet connections and the benefits of using small satellites are expected to boost the demand for global small satellites over the next five years.



Market Segmentation



Small Satellite Market, By Type:

Minisatellite

Microsatellite

Nanosatellite

Picosatellite

Femtosatellite

Small Satellite Market, By Application:

Earth Observation & Remote Sensing

Satellite Communication

Science & Exploration

Mapping & Navigation

Space Observation

Others

Small Satellite Market, By Orbit:

LEO

MEO

GEO

Small Satellite Market, By End Use:

Civil

Commercial

Military

Small Satellite Market, By Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Thailand

Indonesia

Australia

South Korea

Europe & CIS

& CIS Germany

France

United Kingdom

Spain

Italy

Netherlands

Russia

Poland

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

& Saudi Arabia

Iran

Israel

UAE

Turkey

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Airbus S.A.S.

L3harris Technologies, Inc

Gomspace

Sierra Nevada Corporation

Lockheed Martin Corporation

The Aerospace Corporation

Planet Labs Inc.

Thales Group

The Boeing Company

