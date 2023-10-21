Smart Buildings Market size to grow by USD 46,123.2 million from 2022 to 2027 | ABB Ltd., Advantech Co. Ltd., BuildingIQ Inc., BuildingLogiX, Cisco Systems Inc are among the key market companies – Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The smart buildings market size is estimated to increase by USD 46,123.2 million from 2022 to 2027. The market’s growth momentum will progress at a CAGR of 9.73% during the forecast period. The market is fragmented due to the presence of diversified international and regional vendors. The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. ABB Ltd., Advantech Co. Ltd., BuildingIQ Inc., BuildingLogiX, Cisco Systems Inc., Delta Electronics Inc., Emerson Electric Co., Honeywell International Inc., Johnson Controls International Plc, L and T Technology Services Ltd., Legrand North America LLC, Robert Bosch GmbH, Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, Snap One LLC, Softdel System Pte. Ltd., Verdigris Technologies Inc., Panasonic Holdings Corp., and International Business Machines Corp. are among some of the major market participants.The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Request sample report

Smart Buildings Market 2023-2027: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The soft skills training market report covers the following areas:

Vendor Offerings

ABB Ltd. – The company offers smart building solutions that enhance well-being, efficiency, cost transparency, sustainability, connectivity, etc.

The company offers smart building solutions that enhance well-being, efficiency, cost transparency, sustainability, connectivity, etc. Advantech Co. Ltd. – The company offers smart building products such as Wzzard, WISE-6610, WISE-DeviceOn, WP/EnSaaS, and Helicon.

The company offers smart building products such as Wzzard, WISE-6610, WISE-DeviceOn, WP/EnSaaS, and Helicon. BuildingIQ Inc – The company offers smart building solutions through its 5i Intelligent Energy Platform.

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on the Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints – Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Customization options available as per your business needs

Access to 17000+ research report subscriptions – Buy the Report!

Smart Buildings Market 2023-2027 – Market dynamics

Key Driver

The growing need for building automation to enhance business outcomes is a major factor driving the smart buildings market growth. There are various benefits to building automation software. For Instance, the software acts as a control system, for the automatic regulation and control of facility subsystems, by maintaining the predefined parameters for different systems in a building. However, this software permits industrial, residential, and commercial buildings to manage, control, and operate the functioning of their buildings easily and more efficiently. Building automation has become an integral aspect of businesses these days and the adoption of building automation software enhances the cost savings of organizations significantly by enabling efficient energy management. For instance, all the parts of an HVAC system, including the different components, are connected to building management systems, and an alarm is generated if the value for any of these sub-systems surpasses the predefined limits. Such factors play an imperative role in driving the growth of the market in focus.

Key Trends –

An emerging trend in the smart buildings market is the growing concept of BIoT.

Smart building is the integration of all standalone automated systems with additional support features such as cloud integration.

BIoT is the new vision of making the building intelligent to take insights from the information and react automatically.

The cloud infrastructure connects the sensors and actuators to exchange information among themselves and improve the working conditions.

In addition, BIoT enables the integration of handheld devices such as mobile phones and tablets with building control to manage the process remotely.

Moreover, the analytical reports help managers to optimize energy efficiency and the working environment further. Vendors are also making continuous efforts to integrate smart buildings with cyber security and connected buildings technology.

Thus, the rising adoption of BIoT in smart building solutions will drive the growth of the market in focus during the forecast period.

Major challenges –

A key challenge that impedes the market growth of smart buildings is the high switching and installation cost.

Building automation provides enhanced visibility of energy utilization in a building at the sub-meter level, paving the way for more efficient facility management.

The high costs associated with these installations, in combination with the cost of the products and software, make the solution extremely expensive and have restricted the acceptance of smart solutions to large commercial enterprises.

In addition, the integration of buildings automation with business systems and cybersecurity further raises the cost of installation multifold, which hampers smart buildings adoption rate in a few sectors.

Implementation of this process takes time, delaying mission-critical events that prevent end users from making up their minds to adopt an integrated approach.

Hence, it is expected that such challenges will reduce during the forecast period as many new and existing buildings implement cost and energy-saving smart building solutions.

For more details understanding of Market Dynamics download sample reports

Smart Buildings Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Smart Buildings Market is segmented as below:

Solution

Software



Hardware



Services

Product

BMS



HVAC



Lighting Control



Security And Access Control



Others

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



Middle East And Africa

The market share growth by the software segment will be significant during the forecast period. Software plays an important role in smart buildings as every element needs to be supplied with a realistic solution integrating the analysis tools and all other control systems. A building is smart when all the devices are capable of understanding and analyzing the environment, taking action, and generating an analytical report, which is achieved through software. Software plays an integral role in smart buildings through integrated building management systems. Moreover, the information collected is then processed and used to analyze and arrive at the best course of action, which is then spread to the appropriate sub-system or device for further corrective or preventive action. Growing commercialization in emerging economies has led to growth in new buildings, and rising energy consumption has created a need to save energy. Globally, governments are largely focusing on converting new construction into smart buildings to balance the trade-off. Thus, the software market is expected to show high growth during the forecast period.

For insights on global, regional, and country-level parameters with growth opportunities, historic data (2017 to 2021) & forecast (2023-2027) – Download a Sample Report

Smart Buildings Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist smart buildings market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the smart buildings market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behaviour

The growth of the smart buildings market

Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the smart buildings market, vendors

Gain instant lifetime access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio’s SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The smart city information and communication technologies (ICT) infrastructure Market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 21.15% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 98.9 billion. This report extensively covers market segmentation by component (smart utilities, smart transport, smart home and building, and others), application (communication, transportation, express, government, and education), and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America). The increase in IT consolidation and modernization is notably driving market growth.

The Poland prefabricated buildings market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.34% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 496.66 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by material (wood, concrete, steel, and others), type (permanent and relocatable), and application (residential, commercial, and industrial). The rising demand for prefabricated houses in Poland is notably driving the market growth.

Smart Buildings Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.73% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 46,123.2 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 8.96 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 31% Key countries US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled ABB Ltd., Advantech Co. Ltd., BuildingIQ Inc., BuildingLogiX, Cisco Systems Inc., Delta Electronics Inc., Emerson Electric Co., Honeywell International Inc., Johnson Controls International Plc, L and T Technology Services Ltd., Legrand North America LLC, Robert Bosch GmbH, Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, Snap One LLC, Softdel System Pte. Ltd., Verdigris Technologies Inc., Panasonic Holdings Corp., and International Business Machines Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Solution



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global Smart Buildings Market 2023-2027 2017 – 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global Smart Buildings Market 2023-2027 2017 – 2021 (USD million)

4.2 Solution Segment Analysis 2017 – 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Solution Segment 2017 – 2021 (USD million)

4.3 Product Segment Analysis 2017 – 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Product Segment 2017 – 2021 (USD million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 – 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 – 2021 (USD million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 – 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 – 2021 (USD million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis – Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition – Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Solution

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Solution – Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Solution – Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Solution

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Solution



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Solution

6.3 Software – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Software – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Software – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Software – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Software – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Hardware – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Hardware – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Hardware – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Hardware – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Hardware – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Services – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Services – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Services – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Services – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Services – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Market opportunity by Solution

Exhibit 46: Market opportunity by Solution (USD million)

7 Market Segmentation by Product

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 47: Chart on Product – Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Product – Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 49: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Comparison by Product

7.3 BMS – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 51: Chart on BMS – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on BMS – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)



Exhibit 53: Chart on BMS – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on BMS – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 HVAC – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 55: Chart on HVAC – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on HVAC – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)



Exhibit 57: Chart on HVAC – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on HVAC – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Lighting control – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 59: Chart on Lighting control – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Lighting control – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)



Exhibit 61: Chart on Lighting control – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Lighting control – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Security and access control – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 63: Chart on Security and access control – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)



Exhibit 64: Data Table on Security and access control – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)



Exhibit 65: Chart on Security and access control – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 66: Data Table on Security and access control – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.7 Others – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 67: Chart on Others – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)



Exhibit 68: Data Table on Others – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)



Exhibit 69: Chart on Others – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 70: Data Table on Others – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.8 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 71: Market opportunity by Product (USD million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 72: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 73: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 74: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 75: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 76: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 77: Chart on North America – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on North America – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

Exhibit 79: Chart on North America – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

– Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on North America – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 81: Chart on Europe – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on Europe – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

Exhibit 83: Chart on Europe – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

– Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on Europe – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 APAC – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 85: Chart on APAC – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)



Exhibit 86: Data Table on APAC – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)



Exhibit 87: Chart on APAC – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 88: Data Table on APAC – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 89: Chart on South America – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on South America – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

Exhibit 91: Chart on South America – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

– Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on South America – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 93: Chart on Middle East and Africa – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

and – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on Middle East and Africa – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

and – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

Exhibit 95: Chart on Middle East and Africa – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on Middle East and Africa – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 97: Chart on US – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)



Exhibit 98: Data Table on US – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)



Exhibit 99: Chart on US – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 100: Data Table on US – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 UK – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 101: Chart on UK – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)



Exhibit 102: Data Table on UK – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)



Exhibit 103: Chart on UK – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 104: Data Table on UK – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Germany – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 105: Chart on Germany – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on Germany – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

Exhibit 107: Chart on Germany – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

– Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 108: Data Table on Germany – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 China – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 109: Chart on China – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

Exhibit 110: Data Table on China – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

Exhibit 111: Chart on China – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

– Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 112: Data Table on China – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Japan – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 113: Chart on Japan – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

Exhibit 114: Data Table on Japan – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

Exhibit 115: Chart on Japan – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

– Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 116: Data Table on Japan – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 117: Market opportunity by geography (USD million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 118: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 119: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 120: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 121: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 122: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 123: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 ABB Ltd.

Exhibit 124: ABB Ltd. – Overview



Exhibit 125: ABB Ltd. – Business segments



Exhibit 126: ABB Ltd. – Key news



Exhibit 127: ABB Ltd. – Key offerings



Exhibit 128: ABB Ltd. – Segment focus

12.4 Advantech Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 129: Advantech Co. Ltd. – Overview



Exhibit 130: Advantech Co. Ltd. – Business segments



Exhibit 131: Advantech Co. Ltd. – Key offerings



Exhibit 132: Advantech Co. Ltd. – Segment focus

12.5 BuildingIQ Inc.

Exhibit 133: BuildingIQ Inc. – Overview



Exhibit 134: BuildingIQ Inc. – Business segments



Exhibit 135: BuildingIQ Inc. – Key offerings



Exhibit 136: BuildingIQ Inc. – Segment focus

12.6 BuildingLogiX

Exhibit 137: BuildingLogiX – Overview



Exhibit 138: BuildingLogiX – Product / Service



Exhibit 139: BuildingLogiX – Key offerings

12.7 Cisco Systems Inc.

Exhibit 140: Cisco Systems Inc. – Overview



Exhibit 141: Cisco Systems Inc. – Business segments



Exhibit 142: Cisco Systems Inc. – Key news



Exhibit 143: Cisco Systems Inc. – Key offerings



Exhibit 144: Cisco Systems Inc. – Segment focus

12.8 Delta Electronics Inc.

Exhibit 145: Delta Electronics Inc. – Overview



Exhibit 146: Delta Electronics Inc. – Business segments



Exhibit 147: Delta Electronics Inc. – Key offerings



Exhibit 148: Delta Electronics Inc. – Segment focus

12.9 Emerson Electric Co.

Exhibit 149: Emerson Electric Co. – Overview



Exhibit 150: Emerson Electric Co. – Business segments



Exhibit 151: Emerson Electric Co. – Key offerings



Exhibit 152: Emerson Electric Co. – Segment focus

12.10 Honeywell International Inc.

Exhibit 153: Honeywell International Inc. – Overview



Exhibit 154: Honeywell International Inc. – Business segments



Exhibit 155: Honeywell International Inc. – Key news



Exhibit 156: Honeywell International Inc. – Key offerings



Exhibit 157: Honeywell International Inc. – Segment focus

12.11 International Business Machines Corp.

Exhibit 158: International Business Machines Corp. – Overview



Exhibit 159: International Business Machines Corp. – Business segments



Exhibit 160: International Business Machines Corp. – Key news



Exhibit 161: International Business Machines Corp. – Key offerings



Exhibit 162: International Business Machines Corp. – Segment focus

12.12 Johnson Controls International Plc

Exhibit 163: Johnson Controls International Plc – Overview



Exhibit 164: Johnson Controls International Plc – Business segments



Exhibit 165: Johnson Controls International Plc – Key news



Exhibit 166: Johnson Controls International Plc – Key offerings



Exhibit 167: Johnson Controls International Plc – Segment focus

12.13 L and T Technology Services Ltd.

Exhibit 168: L and T Technology Services Ltd. – Overview



Exhibit 169: L and T Technology Services Ltd. – Business segments



Exhibit 170: L and T Technology Services Ltd. – Key offerings



Exhibit 171: L and T Technology Services Ltd. – Segment focus

12.14 Robert Bosch GmbH

Exhibit 172: Robert Bosch GmbH – Overview



Exhibit 173: Robert Bosch GmbH – Business segments



Exhibit 174: Robert Bosch GmbH – Key news



Exhibit 175: Robert Bosch GmbH – Key offerings



Exhibit 176: Robert Bosch GmbH – Segment focus

12.15 Schneider Electric SE

Exhibit 177: Schneider Electric SE – Overview



Exhibit 178: Schneider Electric SE – Business segments



Exhibit 179: Schneider Electric SE – Key news



Exhibit 180: Schneider Electric SE – Key offerings



Exhibit 181: Schneider Electric SE – Segment focus

12.16 Siemens AG

Exhibit 182: Siemens AG – Overview



Exhibit 183: Siemens AG – Business segments



Exhibit 184: Siemens AG – Key news



Exhibit 185: Siemens AG – Key offerings



Exhibit 186: Siemens AG – Segment focus

12.17 Snap One LLC

Exhibit 187: Snap One LLC – Overview



Exhibit 188: Snap One LLC – Product / Service



Exhibit 189: Snap One LLC – Key news



Exhibit 190: Snap One LLC – Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 191: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 192: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for USUSD

Exhibit 193: Currency conversion rates for USUSD

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 194: Research methodology



Exhibit 195: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 196: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 197: List of abbreviations

About US

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/smart-buildings-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-46-123-2-million-from-2022-to-2027–abb-ltd-advantech-co-ltd-buildingiq-inc-buildinglogix-cisco-systems-inc-are-among-the-key-market-companies—–technavio-301963160.html

SOURCE Technavio

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Email

