Smart Data Solutions expands into India through the launch of its CoE in Chennai

CHENNAI, India, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Smart Data Solutions (SDS), an AI-based platform technology company providing healthcare process automation and interoperability solutions, announced its expansion in the India region with the launch of its new Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Chennai. This centre signifies a major milestone in SDS’ expansion plans and demonstrates the Company’s strategic vision to leverage local talent in Chennai to scale existing operations and add to its extensive product portfolio.

The SDS product portfolio leverages data analytics, AI and intelligent automation across healthcare business processes to deliver clear value for customers including a lower cost structure, improved quality, and streamlined workflows. This portfolio includes digital mailroom capabilities, claims operations, interoperability solutions (including enrollment, image exchange and others), provider data / contract management, prior authorization, and clearinghouse services.

The SDS platform is built on a scalable, HITRUST certified, SOC2 compliant architecture utilizing technologies such as Optical Character Recognition (OCR), AI, and Robotic Process Automation, and is developed using Java, Python, HTML and SQL.

“We are thrilled to inaugurate our new Centre of Excellence in Chennai,” said Shashi Yadiki, CEO of Smart Data Solutions. “We have seen significant growth in the last nine months as we look to help our clients using our AI platform to optimize their cost structure and become more agile. The quality of talent here in Chennai across all areas has made it our clear choice, as we not only look to scale existing areas but also grow in completely new dimensions.”

Yadiki added, “This state-of-the-art CoE in Chennai will tap into the tremendous pool of talent here with deep expertise in healthcare processes as well as leading-edge technologies such as AI, Java and Python. The CoE in Chennai is also a key part of our strategy and marketing efforts, helping SDS to expand its thought leadership in the market.”

To explore exciting career opportunities at SDS’ new centre in Chennai, interested professionals can visit the Careers page of the SDS website or email their resumes to india_hr@sdata.us. Discover how you can be part of SDS’ journey and contribute to transforming the future of healthcare through AI and automation.

About Smart Data Solutions

As a technology leader in healthcare process automation and interoperability, Smart Data Solutions (SDS) is a strategic partner that helps clients digitally transform operations and delivers tangible value that includes reduced costs, streamlined workflows, and an improved customer experience. Smart Data Solutions has a specialized approach to data capture and automation, focusing on innovative solutions to meet the unique needs of the healthcare market. Today, more than 500 clients including multiple Blue Cross Blue Shield plans, regional health plans, TPAs, providers and healthcare partners depend on SDS to help streamline complex parts of their front, middle and back-office operations.

