Smart office chair recognises what position you are sitting in

Jan 20, 2023

An office chair fitted with sensors detects how you are sitting and uses artificial intelligence to classify it – the long-term aim is to tell you how to improve your posture

Technology



19 January 2023

By Chris Stokel-Walker

Our posture when sitting in an office chair often isn’t good for our health

Pixel-shot/Alamy Stock Photo

A smart office chair that detects how you sit using sensors and artificial intelligence could one day coax you into sitting better.

Haiwei Dong at Huawei Technologie and his colleagues installed grids of pressure sensors on a swivelling, adjustable chair. Each sensor, placed on the seat or backrest, sends out a voltage that differs depending on the pressure placed on it.

The device feeds the sensor data into a so-called neural network hosted on a control unit …

