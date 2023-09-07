Smart Rings Market to grow by USD 34,402.61 thousand between 2022 – 2027, Driven by Growing digitization of global economy – Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The Smart Rings Market report has been added to Technavio’s offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio has proudly partnered with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The potential growth difference for the smart rings market between 2022 and 2027 is USD 34,402.61 thousand. The growing digitization of the global economy drives the smart rings market. Along with developed countries, greater digitization is also observed in developing countries in the APAC and MEA regions. Increasing Internet penetration, a growing number of mobile users, and a growing number of IoT devices are the factors for this. Technological advancements like contactless payment and AI are also being integrated into wearable electronic devices, which likely have a positive impact on the growth of the global smart rings market. Hence, such factors fuel the growth of the market during the forecast period. Get deeper insights into the market size, current market scenario, future growth opportunities, major growth driving factors, the latest trends, and much more. Buy the full report here

The presence of alternatives is one of the key factors challenging the smart rings market growth. A smartwatch is a digital device that offers numerous functionalities, such as making calls, messaging, and health monitoring, by tracking the steps taken, calories burned, heart rate, and sleep patterns. It provides customers with quick access to several apps on their smartphones. The smartwatch market accounts for a major share of wearable technology. Vendors such as Apple Inc. (Apple), Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. (Samsung), Garmin Ltd. (Garmin), and Fitbit (owned by Alphabet Inc.) are dominant players in the market. Thus, the presence of such alternatives will challenge the market growth during the forecast period. – Explain. Learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio. Read Sample PDF Report Now

The smart rings market is segmented by Technology (Bluetooth-enabled smart rings and NFC-enabled smart rings), Application (Notifications, Security, Payment, Health and wellness, and Data transfer), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The Bluetooth-enabled smart rings segment will be significant during the forecast period. Bluetooth-enabled smart rings cannot be a standalone product and require the integration of a smartphone for complete functionality. Furthermore, various market vendors exist such as Oura Health which offers the Oura ring that can monitor circadian rhythm and sleep cycle. Hence, such factors drive the Bluetooth-enabled smart rings segment of the smart rings market during the forecast period.

North America will contribute 34% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. View the Sample Report for insights into the contribution of all the segments and regional opportunities in the report.

Key Companies in the smart rings market:

Circular, Contecto, E SENSES, Fujitsu Ltd., Guangdong Jiu Zhi Technology Co.Ltd, Haltian Oy, iQibla LLC, Jakcom Technology Co. Ltd., MTG Co. Ltd., Nimb Inc., Nuanic Oy, Origami Group Ltd., Oura Health Oy, Rajmall Inventives Pvt. Ltd., Ringly Inc., SLEEPON, Smart Siren Technology Inc., TheTouch X s.r.o., Tokenize Inc., and Ultrahuman Healthcare Pvt Ltd

Smart Rings Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 21.39% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 34,402.61 thousand Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 20.35 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 34% Key countries US, Canada, China, Germany, and Italy Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Circular, Contecto, E SENSES, Fujitsu Ltd., Guangdong Jiu Zhi Technology Co.Ltd, Haltian Oy, iQibla LLC, Jakcom Technology Co. Ltd., MTG Co. Ltd., Nimb Inc., Nuanic Oy, Origami Group Ltd., Oura Health Oy, Rajmall Inventives Pvt. Ltd., Ringly Inc., SLEEPON, Smart Siren Technology Inc., TheTouch X s.r.o., Tokenize Inc., and Ultrahuman Healthcare Pvt Ltd Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

